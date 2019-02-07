Ranji Trophy final Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Day 5: Saurashtra lose their eighth wicket

Live Updates: Saurashtra stared down the barrel after Cheteshwar Pujara’s second successive failure that put defending champions Vidarbha on the brink of an encore after a stirring fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate once again turned out to be star batsman’s nemesis as he was trapped leg before for nought with Saurashtra tottering at 58 for 5 at the end of Day 4 in their pursuit of 206.

Follow live updates from the final day of the Ranji Trophy final here -

10:38 hrs IST Jadeja goes for 52 Saurashtra’s final hope Jadeja is trapped LBW by Sarwate for 52 runs. Jadeja goes for the sweep shot and misses the ball completely. Vidarbha need only two more wickets to defend their title.





10:07 hrs IST Saurashtra lose their seventh wicket Another wicket! Akshay Wakhare traps Prerak Mankad LBW for just two runs and the match is slipping away from Saurashtra’s hands. Vidarbha need just three more wickets to win consecutive Ranji Trophy titles.





10:04 hrs IST Makvana goes for 14 Makvana shoulders his arms after misjudging the ball and Sarwate’s delivery spins and hits the top of off-stump. Vidarbha are back in the game with a wicket and Saurashtra are staring down the barrel again. The visitors need 118 more runs to win.





09:43 hrs IST Jadeja nears fifty Jadeja is playing a crucial knock for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final. He is respecting the good balls and not hesitating to put away the loose deliveries. He is batting on 39 and with him, Makvana is batting sensibly as well. Could this phase be the turning point in the match?





09: 22 hrs IST Sarwate and Umesh start proceedings Vidarbha have the upper hand at the start of the final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash. They need five wickets to wrap up the innings, while Saurashtra need 146 more runs to win. Vishvaraj Jadeja and Kamlesh Makvana are looking to play cautiously at the moment. Their partnership is crucial for Saurashtra’s chances.



