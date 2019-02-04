Ranji Trophy Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score and updates: Wakhare, Karnewar frustrate Saurashtra

Live updates: Led by the efforts of their skipper Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra restricted Vidarbha to 200 for 7 at the end of Day 1. Wasim Jaffer, who has been prolific with the bat all season could not get going and this impeded Vidarbha as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Saurashtra will now aim to bundle out the rest of the batting line up and then start piling on the runs themselves.

10:22 hrs IST Dogged approach This is brilliant resilience shown by Wakhare and Karnewar. They have seen off almost 1 hour and Unadkat is forced to bring on his spinner Makvana. Top notch cricket on display





9:53 hrs IST Vidarbha fighting The runs have not flowed, but Vidarbha have not lost a wicket either. Good attritional passage of play. Good fight being shown by the lower order. Unadkat wheels away at one end





9:31 hrs IST Unadkat starts the proceedings The captain has the ball and he runs in to get the day underway. He was very disciplined on the first day and will be key if Saurashtra want to bundle out the rest of the batting order soon



