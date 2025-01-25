Ranji Trophy Live Score: Shardul Thakur to resume Mumbai's fightback; All eyes on Shubman Gill's batting vs Karnataka

Ranji Trophy Live Score and Updates: Day 3 of Ranji Trophy round 6 matches will once again bring attention towards the senior stars of Indian cricket who are taking part in the premier domestic tournament. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane failed to make an impact in defending champions Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir, but they still managed to find an unsung hero in Shardul Thakur to turn things around. Shardul, who has been out of the Indian Test set-up for almost a year, scored a valiant century batting down the order and helped Mumbai take a crucial 188-run lead. Thakur (113*) and Tanush Kotian (58*) put on a robust 173-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket to turn the tables on Jammu and Kashmir. ...Read More

India Test skipper Rohit Sharma failed to convert the start in the second innings and was dismissed for 28 off 35 balls with two fours and three sixes, which was his highest first-class score since 52 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand last October. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the only Indian batter to get considerable runs against New Zealand and Australia, also endured a forgettable return to the Ranji Trophy as he fell for 4 and 26.

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spun his web to dismantle Delhi's batting line-up as Saurashtra registered a win within two days. In the Group D clash, Saurashtra secured an easy 10-wicket win over Delhi, with Jadeja taking 5/66 in the first innings and 7/38 in the second innings. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant failed to fire for Delhi on Ranji's return, managing scores of 1 and 17 in both innings.

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill on day 3, when he will resume his overnight score of 7*. He will be up against Karnataka, who took a massive 420-run lead after the first innings. Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran scored a remarkable 203 in 277 balls, with 25 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Mayank Markande (3/53) and Jassinder Singh (3/66) were the bowlers picked for Punjab.

Punjab, who were bundled out for just 55 in the first innings, ended the day 2 at 24/2, with Gill unbeaten at 7*. They trailed by 396 runs after Karnataka had scored 475/10 in their first innings.

In the Group A clash between Maharashtra and Baroda, Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (66* in 54 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) scored a quickfire fifty to help his team end day two at 123/2, with a lead of 275 runs. Earlier, Baroda had made 145 in their first innings in reply to Maharashtra's first innings total of 297/10, which was powered by Saurabh Nawale (83 in 152 balls, with 12 fours).