Ranji Trophy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos.

The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge.

Some argued that the new teams should have made a gradual progression to the Ranji Trophy, starting with age group cricket rather than rushing them into the country’s premier first-class competition.

However, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators went for an all-out approach and the newbies now find themselves thrown in at the deep end.

The nine teams will compete against each other in the plate group, just like they did in Vijay Hazare Trophy where Bihar, who returned to domestic cricket after 18 years, and Uttarakhand, gave a good account of themselves. Most of these teams will rely on their outstation players this season.

More than 50 grounds will be used during the tournament, making it a huge logistical challenge but Saba Karim, BCCI GM of Cricket Operations, said his team is ready.

When do the Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches will be played from November 1, 2018 to November 4, 2018

Where will the Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches be played?

The Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches will be played at multiple venues throughout India.

What time do the Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches will begin at 09:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 20:54 IST