Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh revels as the red-ball finisher

Lucknow: With back-to-back centuries in consecutive Ranji Trophy matches, Rinku Singh has underlined his red-ball prowess as well as his adaptability from T20 cricket to the grind of multi-day cricket. The T20 ‘finisher’ has also staked his claim as a contender for a middle-order role in the India Test team. Rinku Singh has hit back-to-back centuries in Ranji Trophy this season. (AFP)

Both his centuries, 165 not out against Andhra and a career-best 176 against Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, came in difficult situations. Despite his reputation built in IPL, Rinku showed temperament and maturity in back-to-back games to help former champions Uttar Pradesh fight the odds and take the vital first innings lead in both the games. After five games, UP are fourth in the Elite Group A with 17 points.

The career of the left-handed middle-order batter from Aligarh is defined by the rare quality he possesses to switch between T20Is, ODIs, first-class, and T20 leagues. The 28-year-old has excelled in first-class cricket by anchoring innings under pressure.

Rinku had excelled against Andhra in the season opener at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium last month, his century helping UP surpass the visitors’ first innings 470. In Coimbatore, Rinku came in at 149/3, 306 runs behind TN’s 455. His 104-run sixth wicket partnership with Shivam Mavi (54) and three smaller stands took UP to within 13 runs from taking the lead.

From 443/9, the last wicket pair added 17 runs to ensure that.

Rinku’s 247-ball contained 17 fours and six sixes. UP took a five-run lead, and after the hosts were 103/2 when the game ended, and three vital points. He played a series of cut shots off left-arm spinners B Sai Kishore and P Vidyut, and then also unleashed his power-hitting.

Rinku, who came to national limelight after hitting five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal to take Kolkata Knight Riders to victory against Gujarat Titans in 2023, has maintained that finishing ability. Since his T20I debut in 2023, he has played 33 matches, scoring 546 runs at a strike rate of over 161, including three fifties. He has only played two ODIs.

At a time when discussion has centred on the ability of young batters to tackle the red-ball challenge, Rinku’s first-class numbers look decent. In 53 games, he has aggregated 3,677 runs at an average of 59.3 with nine centuries and 22 fifties. Add the ability to deliver under pressure, be it in whites or in the white-ball game, should keep his Test dream alive.

Besides his IPL performances, including a 474-run season striking at around 150 in Kolkata Knight Riders’ 2024 title win, Rinku has also excelled in domestic T20 leagues, compiling over 3,000 runs.

“Rinku’s success is his ability to adapt to his batting position as per team requirements, whether it’s stabilising the innings at No.5 or finishing at Nos.7 or 8,” former India player and UP captain Gyanendra Pandey.

“Rinku is vocal about the importance of evolving as a multi-role player, embracing chances to contribute with both bat and ball as selectors increasingly value versatility. His work ethic, on-field determination, and ability to deliver under pressure have inspired teammates and fans,” he said.