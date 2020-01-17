e-paper
Rashid Khan bamboozles batsman with magical googly in BBL - Watch

All the Strikers’ bowlers chipped in with the wickets as the spinners made merry of a sluggish Adelaide surface. Rashid Khan was extremely frugal in his four overs - he ended with 1 wicket and gave away 15 runs in 4 overs.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashid Khan of the Strikers
Rashid Khan of the Strikers(Getty Images)
         

An all-round display by Adelaide Strikers saw them defeat Brisbane Heat by ten wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Adelaide Oval. This was the Strikers’ first ten-wicket win in the history of the BBL. The Brisbane Heat were bowled out for a mere 100 and this target was never going to ruffle the Strikers as openers Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald remained unscathed as the hosts galloped past the target with 10 wickets to spare.

The big signing for the Brisbane Heat, AB de Villiers could not do much as he was sent back for just two runs.

All the Strikers’ bowlers chipped in with the wickets as the spinners made merry of a sluggish Adelaide surface. Rashid Khan was extremely frugal in his four overs - he ended with 1 wicket and gave away 15 runs in 4 overs.

The solitary wicket came with an absolute beauty - it came in the 16th over when he bowled a googly and the batsman Josh Lalor had no clue about it. He shuffled across to the off stump even as the ball pitched and spun past him to rattle the stumps.

 

Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers 104/0 (Phil Salt 67*, Jake Weatherald 33*, Mitchell Swepson 0-15) defeat Brisbane Heat 100/10 (Matt Renshaw 43, Chris Lynn 26, Liam O’Connor 3-30) by ten wickets.

