Rashid Khan dethrones top-gun Jasprit Bumrah to become third-fastest to 150 IPL wickets

ANI |
Mar 26, 2025 10:37 AM IST

Afghanistan's premier spinner, Rashid Khan, broke India's prime pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's record to become the third-fastest to reach 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets.

Afghanistan's premier spinner, Rashid Khan, broke India's prime pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's record to become the third-fastest to reach 150 Indian Premier League wickets.

Rashid achieved the momentous feat during the Gujarat Titans season opener against Punjab Kings. He had a sole scalp to show for his name in Titan's narrow 11-run defeat, but it was enough to take him past Bumrah and become the third-fastest to reach 150 scalps in the cash-rich league.

Rashid boasts 150 wickets in 122 matches, his staggering tally only bettered by Yuzvendra Chahal and Lasith Malinga . Rashid landed at the 150-wicket mark in two matches fewer than Bumrah's 124.

The Afghanistan ball tweaker's effectiveness with the ball reflects when one ventures beyond the wicket-taking realm. Only Malinga has a better average, while Sunil Narine is the only player to have a better economy than Rashid in the illustrious list of wicket-takers.

The 26-year-old ball tweaker has thrived in the cash-rich league by effectively implementing his legbreak googly. However, Rashid was exposed by the Punjab Kings on a placid batting strip in Ahmedabad.

Unlike his economical nature, Rashid perished and handsomely leaked runs in his four-over spell. He gave away 48 runs at an economy of 12.00 and returned with the sole scalp of debutant Priyansh Arya.

In the first innings, the Kings were cruising after the powerplay, handsomely scoring runs at a 12-plus run rate. The home side needed a breakthrough, and skipper Shubman Gill brought out his ace up the sleeve, Rashid.

With a tossed-up delivery, lacking bounce and turn, he lured Priyansh to get carried away with his shot. Priyansh gave away a massive top edge, the ball lobbed in the air, and Sai Sudharsan completed a comfortable catch to send the batter back to the dressing room with a rapid 47.

Priyansh's scalp was the only shining moment for Rashid. For the rest of the night, Rashid was bashed all over the park as PBKS raced to 243/5. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer starred with his blistering 97* while Shashank Singh applied the finishing touches with a scoring 44*.

In reply, GT found some momentum in their home den, but the target proved to be 11 runs too much for them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
