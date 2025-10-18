Rashid Khan ‘deeply saddened’ after Pakistan's air strikes kill 3 cricketers: ‘Immoral, barbaric’

Afghanistan Cricket Board responded to a recent wave of Pakistani air strikes on civilian territory along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border by withdrawing from their men’s team's upcoming tri-series involving the Pakistan cricket team. Afghanistan talisman and captain Rashid Khan also released a statement overnight responding to the lives lost because of the air strikes, in particular sharing his grief over the lives of three young cricketers. An ACB statement had revealed that three young cricketers had lost their lives during attacks on civilian housing in Paktika province. Rashid Khan in action for Afghanistan.(AFP)

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan,” Rashid wrote in his own statement on social media. “A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.”

Rashid was straightforward and critical in his statement against the Pakistani attacks, and included a plea for the ‘grave violation of human rights’ to be reckoned with on the international stage. Pakistan’s air strikes late on Friday broke the ceasefire truce that had been agreed between the two nations, restarting a series of border clashes.

“It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” continued Rashid.

‘National dignity must come before all else…’

Ultimately, he was on board with the ACB’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming tri-series, which was set to be contested between these two nations and Sri Lanka, in Pakistan, next month.

“In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision to withdraw from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time; our national dignity must come before all else,” concluded Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan’s strained relationship with Pakistan now means that the future of Asian cricket is in limbo for now.