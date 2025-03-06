Rashid Latif goes on a rampage, takes indirect jibe at 'dubai ke launde' Akram, Waqar: 'Throw money in front of them...'

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif indirectly launched a scathing attack on legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis over his harsh criticism of the Mohammad Rizwan-led side after their embarrassing group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan ended their campaign last month after failing to secure a single win in the tournament in which they were the host nation. Rashid Latif took a dig at Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

The statement came after Rashid had warned yesteryear cricketers, especially those from the 90s, to stay away from Pakistan cricket. Speaking on Geo News' 'Harna Mana Hai,' the former wicketkeeper batter said: “It took 17 years [for Pakistan to win another World Cup] because the 90s players did not spare Pakistan cricket. Keep 90s players away from management and from the team as well then they will try to win. They have been serving Pakistan cricket for so long now. So, I think they should rest now.”

The statement was recalled during his interaction on YouTube channel 'Caught Behind,' where he brutally attacked Akram and Waqar, calling them "Dubai ke launde (Boys from Dubai)." Notably, the two former cricketers stationed themselves in the UAE for the duration of the Champions Trophy due to broadcasting duties.

"Yeh Dubai ke laundon ne tabahi pehla diya hai. Dono ek dusre ke taarifen kar kar ke khush ho raha hai. Zindagi bhar ladte rahe, hume aag me phek diya aur...kamal log hai. Inke aage paisa phenko, yeh kuch bhi kardenge (Dubai boys have created a ruckus. They are happy praising each other. They fought throughout their career, which hurt Pakistan cricket...interesting people. Throw money in front of them; they will do anything)," he said.

When is Pakistan's next assignment?

Following the early exit in the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will next be seen in action later this month. The side will tour New Zealand for five T20Is, followed by three ODIs, beginning on March 16.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has picked a new-look T20I side, having dropped Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Salman Agha has been named the new captain in the shortest format, with Shadab Khan as his deputy. The ODI side doesn't, however, involve a drastic change, barring the absence of Shaheen Afridi. Rizwan retained his role and Babar his spot.