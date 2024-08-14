New Delhi [India], : As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has pointed out the intriguing one-on-one battles that are set to define the contest. Ravi Shastri anticipates intense player battles in India-Australia Series: Key duels to define the outcome

According to Shastri, the outcome of the series will hinge on which team can win more of these head-to-head duels between some of the world's best players, as per the ICC.

Shastri highlights the fascinating clash between India's formidable batting lineup and Australia's potent seam attack. He notes that this battle will be central to determining the series' outcome.

"It's going to be India's batting against the Australian fast bowlers," Ravi Shastri suggested as quoted by ICC.

On the other side, India's bowling unit, bolstered by the return of key players, is expected to play a crucial role.

Shastri is optimistic about the impact that India's bowlers could have, especially with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj in the lineup, complemented by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"And of course, the Indian bowling attack is going to be something everyone will be waiting to see," Shastri added.

"With Bumrah fit, Shami fit, you've got Mohammed Siraj there. You've got the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja and some very good bench strength as well," he noted.

With both teams boasting world-class talent, this series promises to be a gripping contest.

Shastri is confident in India's chances, believing that they have what it takes to secure a third consecutive series victory in Australia.

"One can't wait for that series to start and India can do the hat-trick ."

As fans from both nations eagerly await the first ball, these mouth-watering match-ups are set to provide cricket enthusiasts with a series to remember.

India have won the last two Test series Down Under and have held onto the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy since Australia claimed a 2-0 series triumph on home soil at the start of 2015.

