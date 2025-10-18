Ravi Shastri finally reacts to BCCI diktat on restricting family travel during tours: ‘Gambhir must have thought…'

The first big change Gautam Gambhir oversaw during his tenure of the Indian cricket team, when it comes to the culture surrounding the squad, was the prohibition of family members and personal staff joining the players during domestic series or for the entirety of overseas tours. A pair of harsh Test series losses, at home to New Zealand and away in Australia, prompted this fresh policy from the BCCI, with a focus on players participating with focused intensity. Ravi Shastri commented on the new rule instituted by Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI.

This was a controversial decision. Those in favour of it argued that there was little space for sentimentality and that this was about bringing the most out of the players, while its detractors argued that this was the sort of old-school thinking that results in partners and children being blamed for poor performances, and should be left in the past.

One of Gambhir’s predecessors, Ravi Shastri, finally weighed in with what he thought about this policy. As a former Indian coach, Shastri never had such a plan in place, but oversaw some of India’s greatest Test successes.

“When there are too many people around, you tend to get distracted,” Shastri admitted while speaking on the Grade Cricketer podcast, previewing the India vs Australia white-ball series.

"He (Gambhir) must have seen it's getting out of hand. So he just put a limit on what can be done and what cannot be done,” he explained further, pointing out that the situation under the current coach might be vastly different to what he himself oversaw.

Shastri backs Gill as the man for the job

Shastri added that having such an environment in a dressing room needs a very particular kind of leadership, someone who is composed and able to think on their feet without feeling too much pressure. Speaking about Shubman Gill, who made his debut during Shastri’s tenure, the former Indian coach had good things to say and backed him to fulfil this vision.

“The good thing for him is that he has got a captain now who is stable, composed, and calm. Gill is the man for the next decade for India,” continued Shastri.

Gill will take charge of his first series as full-time ODI captain for the Indian national team, as the series against Australia is set to begin in Perth on Sunday.