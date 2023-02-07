'Thorn in flesh for Aussies': Ravi Shastri fires massive Virat Kohli warning to Australia before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rallying behind batting icon Virat Kohli ahead of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has backed the star batter to be a thorn in Australia’s bowling attack. With a point to prove in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Kohli will hope to rediscover his form after embracing a long lean patch in the longest format of the game.

Former Indian head coach Shastri is convinced that batting icon Kohli will be eager to make amends in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after a quiet Test series against Bangladesh. Speaking about the talismanic batter of the Rohit Sharma-led side, the former Indian all-rounder has issued a strong warning to the world-class bowling attack of the Baggy Greens.

During an interaction organised by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, former India head coach Shastri said that Kohli's impressive record will encourage him in the four-match Test series. "His (Kohli's) record against Australia would spur him on. He would be charged up and want to start well. You should look at his first two innings. If he gets off to a start, he would be a thorn in flesh for Aussies. They would for sure won't want that to happen. Kohli has average of just under 50 against Australia. Amazing record, that should really get him going," Shastri was quoted as saying.

The 34-year-old has notched up four centuries in international cricket since September 2022. However, Kohli has failed to register a Test century since 2019. Run machine Kohli has played 104 Test matches for India. The former Indian skipper has amassed 8,119 runs in his iconic Test career. The batting maestro has slammed 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries for Team India in red-ball cricket.

Regarded as one of the greatest batters in the modern era of the game, Kohli will aim to address his struggles against the spin in the upcoming Test series against Australia. Kohli was outfoxed by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in India's previous home assignment. The 34-year-old was also dismissed by spinners in two of his three innings against Bangladesh.

Interestingly, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Kohli the most number of times (7) in Test cricket. However, Kohli has an impressive average of 50.42 against the Australian spin maverick. Kohli had an abysmal run when Australia toured India in 2017 as the batting icon scored only 46 runs in the three Test matches.

Averaging 48.06, former Indian skipper Kohli has accumulated 1682 runs against Australia in Test cricket. Kohli-starrer Team India will meet Pat Cummins-led Australia in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

