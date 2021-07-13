‘It’s a different thing if you see WTC as a big failure’: Former cricketer has his say on Shastri’s tenure as IND coach

India's defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton has posed some questions for the Virat Kohli-led Indian team as fans are wondering why, despite having some of the best players in the squad, India have been unable to win ICC trophies since 2013.

With coach Ravi Shastri's tenure coming to an end after the 2021 T20I World Cup, cricket pundits are discussing whether Shastri may not get an extension if India are unable to win the T20I World Cup.

The Indian team had failed to win the trophy at the ICC 2019 World Cup in England, losing to New Zealand in the semifinals. But despite the result, coach Shastri's contract was extended for two more years after the tournament, because of his string of successful results over the years as head coach.

But how have the past two years fared for Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team? Former India wicketkeeper-batsman believes Shastri has been commendable in the past two years as a coach and said that India have won almost every bilateral series and managed to reach the WTC final as well.

"In the last two years, there has been only one ICC championship, i.e. the World Test Championship. The T20 World Cup which was supposed to happen last year, did not happen. I feel Ravi Shastri has done a commendable job in the last two years," Saba Karim said on India News.

"I agree India should have won the Test Championship, which they were unable to do. India has done quite well in the bilateral series, we have been the No.1 Test team. As a unit, the team has performed well, it is a different thing if you see the World Test Championship as a big failure," he added.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is currently in England for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The series will begin from August 4th.