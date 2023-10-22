Ravi Shastri quotes MS Dhoni as Rohit Sharma and Co. aim to end 20-year jinx vs NZ in WC: ‘In 2011, India lost…’

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave magnanimous MS Dhoni a special mention on matchday 21 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Dharamsala. After recording four consecutive wins in the One Day International (ODI) edition of the ICC event, Rohit Sharma's Team India squared off against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. The two teams who are 4-0 in the ongoing tournament, last met each other in the 2019 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri gave MS Dhoni a special mention(Getty Images)

New Zealand had outplayed India in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 to enter the final. Interestingly, New Zealand are hoping to retain its impressive winning streak against India in ICC events. India last defeated New Zealand in an ODI World Cup back in 2003. With four wins from four matches, Rohit and Co. will back themselves to break the 20-year jinx against the Black Caps in the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to Star Sports in the build-up to India's crucial match against New Zealand in Dharamsala, former Indian head coach Shastri recalled Dhoni's old statement from the World Cup. "In 2011 India lost one game. And that was a league game to New Zealand, but they went on to win the World Cup. I remember MS Dhoni when he was the captain said once, 'You know, sometimes in the league format (in World Cup), it's good to lose one game, you know, because you know, you don't want to be suddenly caught in a semi-final or final where you want everything and then you get the shivers,'" Shastri recalled.

'Best in the business was Dhoni'

With Dhoni at the helm, India lost a single game in Group A of the ICC World Cup 2011. With just one defeat and four wins, India picked up nine points from six matches to finish behind South Africa. Dhoni and Co. lifted the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. “Best in the business was MS Dhoni,” Shastri said on-air after India wasted a review during New Zealand innings. The only captain to win all three major ICC trophies in the limited-overs format, Dhoni scored 50 off 72 balls in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. Dhoni’s fighting half-century turned out to be his final international appearance for India as the ex-Indian skipper called time on his illustrious career in 2020.

