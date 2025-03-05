Ravi Shastri returns to Team India dressing room like a tracer bullet; players erupt, Virat Kohli reminds him 'one more'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, returned to the Indian dressing room and delivered a rousing speech as the team beat Australia in the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli scored a valiant 84, and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets as India scripted a fur-wicket win to remain unbeaten in the ICC tournament. Ravi Shastri delivered rousing speech in India dressing room after Australia win

Shastri returned to the Indian dressing room to present the customary 'Fielder of the Match' award. India's fielding coach, T Dilip, picked four contenders: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Virat Kohli.

Amid a huge reaction from the Indian players, Shastri made his way to the team dressing room, where he immediately kicked off with a rousing speech.

"It's a pressure game. You are by far the best team in the tournament so far. Individual brilliance will only take you to a certain level but it is the collective team effort that will take you across the finishing line when champions play. Today, two champions were playing, a pressure game, a character show, and a team effort. Flashes of brilliance in the field always make a difference. Normally, it's the turning point," Shastri said in a video posted by the BCCI.

However, the players were left in splits as Shastri searched for Dilip, who was standing right behind him with the medal. Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Shastri eventually presented the "heavyweight medal" to Iyer for his run out Alex Carey in the 48th over.

'One more to go'

After the speech and the medal ceremony, Shastri met all the players and shook hands. As he was leaving the dressing room, Kohli reminded him, 'One more to go,' and the former replied, " One more."

India will now await the result of the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy where South Africa will take on New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. South Africa ended their group-stage campaign on an unbeaten note, with two wins and a draw to finish at the top of Group B. On the other hand, the Black Caps finished second in Group A with a solitary loss against India.

The final will be played on Sunday in Dubai.