Ravi Shastri reveals why he doesn't have MS Dhoni's phone number 'till today': 'If you have to get in touch with him...'

MS Dhoni is perhaps the toughest cricketer to get a grab of. For years, journalists have made many an attempt to chase the former India captain for an exclusive interview, but to no avail. Even after the 2019 World Cup, when Dhoni was nowhere to be seen, he was actually nowhere to be seen. It was only after a few months that images of him surfaced with grey beard spending quality time at his farm.

Dhoni is an enigma. Even his closest teammates have said how one can never guess when it comes to MSD. Only Dhoni knows what is going on in his mind; perhaps that's why the mystery surrounding Dhoni still remains intact. Numerous essays have been written about Dhoni's calm demeanour and how the former India captain has always maintained his cool even in the most frustrating, infuriating scenarios.

This theory has been well explained by former India coach Ravi Shastri, who has worked closely with Dhoni in the Indian team from 2014 to 2019 until his retirement. Shastri explained the mystique and the aura of Dhoni, explaining how MSD is so reserved that till date, only a very few people have his phone number. And Shastri is not one of them.

"If he can avoid having the phone in his hand, he will do it. Honestly, till today I don't have his number. I never asked for it. I know he hardly has his phone. And if you have to get in touch with him, you know how to. I am saying he's that kind of a person," Shastri told Shoaib Akhtar on the former Pakistan pacer's YouTube channel.

"And MS was unreal. I have never seen a player like him. Make 0 or 100, lift a World Cup or lose in the first round. And I promise you. I have seen lot of players but never like him. I have seen even Sachin – with a fantastic temperament – sometimes get angry but MS never. It doesn't matter to him."

Dhoni and Shastri were last seen together working for Indian cricket during the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was Shastri's last assignment as head coach and for which Dhoni was roped in as team mentor.