'I've been on 2 tours of Australia and I know...': Ravi Shastri’s jaw-dropping scoreline prediction for IND vs AUS BGT

During his iconic coaching stint, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri masterminded India's twin series triumphs over Australia that too in the backyard of the Men from Down Under. Under Shastri's watch, Virat Kohli-led Team India secured a historic Test series win over the Baggy Greens in Australia during the 2018-19 season. An injury-ridden Indian side then defied the odds by outclassing Australia in its den for the second-straight time to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the 2020-21 season.

With India and Australia renewing their famed rivalry in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Shastri feels that the Rahul Dravid-coached should aim for a series whitewash of the Pat Cummins-led side at home. Making a bold claim while sharing his prediction for the 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian all-rounder Shastri said that India should register a 4-0 win over the Steve Smith-starrer side.

"India should look to win 4-0, we're playing at home. I'm brutal. I've been to two tours of Australia, I know what's happened," Shastri said on The ICC Review Show. The four-match Test series between Australia and hosts India will get underway in Nagpur. Rohit-led Team India is scheduled to meet Australia in the series opener at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

The outcome of the India-Australia series will have a decisive impact on the final standings of the ICC World Test Championship. Hosts India and Australia are occupying the top two spots in the Test Championship standings. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy rivals are also the top two ranked teams in the ICC rankings. India had outclassed Australia 2-1 when the Men from Down Under last toured the Asian nation in 2017.

"My mindset would be, 'How can I beat Australia 4-0 if I'm the coach', which means day one, I want a ball to pitch on leg stump and hit off stump. I want it to rip. If someone asks me what kind of pitch? Expect that. If you lose the toss, expect the ball to turn in the first session of play. That's what I want, and take it from there," Shastri added.

India and Australia are the two frontrunners to enter the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Earlier, ICC confirmed that the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship will be played between 7 and 11 June 2023. The Ultimate Test will be contested at The Oval in England.

