Watch: Ravi Shastri floors Babar Azam with sassy reply to 'Miandad six' remark on Naseem Shah

If you are a Pakistan fan, and saw Naseem Shah snatch a win from the jaws of defeat by hitting back-to-back match-winning sixes against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture, you cannot help but be reminded of the famous six that Javed Miandad hit off former India pacer Chetan Sharma back in 1987. With six needed to win off the last ball, Miandad's full-blooded pull shot off a full toss into the stands was a shot that was heard around the world and the 1983 World Cup winners could not recover from the blow for years.

Similarly, on Wednesday, Naseem's consecutive sixes will be remembered for a really long time as the 19-year-old youngster's knock of 14 not out off 4 balls paved Pakistan's way to the Asia Cup final. With absolutely no nervousness on his face, Naseem went 6, 6 to dash India's hopes of playing the final and triggering euphoria in the Pakistan camp.

Captain Babar Azam, like the rest of his teammates, was elated at his team's effort. When asked about the result by former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri about the riveting contest, the Pakistan captain pointed out the biggest takeaways.

"To be honest, it was quite a tensed environment in the dressing room. We couldn't build partnerships like last few games, but the way Naseem finished it, you could see the vibe after that. Rashid, Mujeeb and Nabi are one of the best so you need to take chances with them but the main plan was to take it deep. The way we started bowling, we did well. The way we kept them down to 130, want to give credit to the bowlers. As I said before, the lack of partnerships made the game close."

Leaving the best one for last, Babar possibly echoed the sentiments of all Pakistan fans, when he said: "At the back of the mind, I thought it is cricket, and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief. This reminded me of Javed Miandad's six in Sharjah. The way our momentum is going, we want to continue and not repeat our mistakes. Next game will be a new game."

No sooner did Babar mention the Miandad connection, pat came the reply from Shastri: "Main tha woh din wahan, shukuriya yaad dilane k liye (I was there that day. Thanks for reminding.)"

Watch Video: Ravi Shastri's stunning reply to Babar Azam's ‘Naseem reminded of Miandad’s Sharjah six' comment

Besides Shastri, another former cricketer turned broadcaster, who was present at that fateful day in Sharjah and was part of the Playing XI was the legendary Wasim Akram, and he took had a brilliant message to sum up his experience of watching Naseem.

"What a game… Even I can't take such a sensational finish at this age! Boy, what great sixes by young Naseem Shah… I was part of the team when Javed Miandad hit that last ball six… 26 years later today I witnessed two last over sixes… Sensational stuff," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON