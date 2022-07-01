'A nothing shot. No intent there': Ravi Shastri slams Shubman Gill after opener falls for 17 in India vs England Test

Former coach Ravi Shastri came down hard on Shubman Gill after the opening batter got out for 17 in the India vs England series-deciding Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday. After India were asked to bat, by England captain Ben Stokes after winning the toss, Gill, along with his opening partner Cheteshwar Pujara had gotten off to a positive start, having hit four boundaries in 23 balls. But having taken India to 27 in 6 overs, Gill poke his bat at a widish delivery and was out caught by Zak Crawley at second slip. Shastri did not mince words and called Gill’s dismissal out right down to the middle.

"Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off stump. Really a nothing shot. He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work. This is a boundary-scoring ground, Edgbaston. Stay at the crease, you will get runs. There is value for your shots," he said on air.

The dismissal was criticised by both Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain as well, who felt Gill could very well have left the ball. In fact, that is what the youngster was doing really well at the start of his innings. Against the new-ball opening pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Gill was leaving the ball well with England constantly bowling outside off. But Anderson’s ploy worked as he eventually got the breakthrough and drew first blood for England.

The dismissal would pinch India. Gill and Pujara had batted briskly and with intent. Gill got India off the mark in the final ball of the first over, caressing an on-drive off Anderson. Gill’s next boundary hitting stroke was a straight drive, which he followed with a disdainful short-arm pull. Gill then nudged a ball between the slip cordon and gully.

