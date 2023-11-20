Watch: Blink and you’ll miss Ravi Shastri’s split-second salute to Virat Kohli amid World Cup heartache

Virat Kohli covered his face with his Team India cap after Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Record-time winners Australia stunned hosts India in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Travis Head-inspired Australian ended India's unbeaten run at the World Cup 2023 with a six-wicket win in the summit clash.

Shastri hailed Kohli with a noteworthy gesture(AFP-ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conducted by former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, the presentation ceremony of the World Cup 2023 final honoured Kohli, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his batting exploits on Sunday. Kohli received the award from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president - Roger Binny. When Kohli was leaving the stage after collecting the prestigious award, presenter Shastri hailed the former India skipper with a noteworthy gesture.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev's crucial message for Rohit Sharma after ‘teary-eyed’ video of IND captain breaks internet: 'It's tough but…'

How many runs did Kohli score at World Cup?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting icon Kohli finished the ICC World Cup 2023 as the tournament's leading run-getter. Kohli managed to notch up at least a half-century in nine of his 11 knocks at the ICC World Cup. The former India skipper smashed 765 runs - the most by any batter in a single edition of the ICC World Cup. The veteran batter achieved an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31 in the 5-over spectacle.

A look back at Kohli’s memorable World Cup campaign

Kohli shattered a plethora of records at the World Cup 2023 in India. Gifting himself a record-equalling century against South Africa on his 35th birthday, Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of hundreds in the 50-over format. Kohli then managed to break Tendulkar’s world record against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The batting maestro surpassed Tendulkar with his 50th One Day International (ODI) century. No batter has registered more centuries than Kohli in the 50-over format. Kohli smashed three centuries in the 2023 edition of the World Cup. In his final appearance at the World Cup 2023, Kohli played a gritty knock of 54 off 63 balls. However, his batting heroics failed to inspire India in the final against Australia.

Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON