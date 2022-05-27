Ravi Shastri told me 'This is one of the best innings I've seen by a left-hander in a long, long, time': Ex-India batter

The versatile Ravi Shastri has donned many a hat. A former World Cup winning all-rounder, champion of champions, commentator, director of cricket and a head coach. No wonder Shastri is one of the best readers of the game. During his tenure as India head coach, Shastri's keen eye for spotting talents paved the way for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and more to make their India debuts and excel in top-flight cricket.

Shastri’s knack of identifying players with promise is not something that he discovered during his time as India coach. In fact, it goes back to the late 1980 and early 1990s, when even as captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, Shastri would always applaud a good knock or spell even if it came from an opposition player. Former India batter Jatin Paranjpe, who considers Shastri as one of his idols has narrated one such incident.

"I remember an incident in a Ranji Trophy match in Haryana. I was in great nick that season. I got out after scoring a century. I was walking back thinking it could have been a bigger score. And as I was making way back, I suddenly felt a hand on my shoulder," Paranjpe, who made his Ranji debut under Shastri told Rediff on the occasion of the legend’s 60th birthday.

Ravi stopped me and told me, 'This is one of the best innings I have seen by a left-hander in a long, long, time'. And I thought that here is a guy who is going out to bat himself. All batsmen going into bat are a bit nervous, but he stopped and spoke to me. I think he did that because obviously he enjoyed the innings, but he also wanted to send out a message to the rest of the team, which was a young side, that 'I am here for you guys'".

Shastri and Paranjpe worked closely while serving Indian cricket together as coach and national selector, with Paranjpe sounding in awe of his mentor in ways more than one.

"He is one of the best readers of a cricket match. He is fantastic. He has great foresight about many things in life, more so about a game of cricket, foresight about talent. He is a perennially positive guy. You won't hear one negative word out of his mouth. He is generous with advice and never petty about anything," he mentioned.

