Ravi Shastri wants workload management for India players during IPL 2019

India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that team management will keep a close eye on the players in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) so that they don’t face the danger of burning themselves out before the all-important ICC World Cup 2019.

The multi-national event is scheduled to start from May 30 later this year, which could be just days after the conclusion of the 12th edition of the IPL. Shastri has revealed he will speak to the franchises to manage the workload of the Indian stars who are all but certain to board the plane for England and Wales.

“They have been in excellent rhythm so far. During the IPL, we will try and speak to the franchises and their captains,” Shastri told Cricbuzz.

“We want to make sure that they play only an optimal number of matches without affecting their fitness or form for the World Cup. We will seek proper rest for them, so they are in absolute readiness for the World Cup.”

Shastri also reiterated his desire to see the players working on their skills and fitness in this year’s cash-rich league. Although Shastri conceded that he cannot ‘interfere too much’ in the functioning of the franchises and their use of players during the tournament, he stated that the players will be asked to perform at their optimum levels.

“Even after IPL we have 10 days, so we will take care of certain aspects and work from there. But during the IPL it is extremely important that they work on their physical fitness and on their skills,” the India head coach said.

“We will be talking to all our players and franchises about their workloads. Even though we cannot interfere too much, we definitely will be talking to players to maintain their optimal performance state.”

