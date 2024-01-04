Ravi Shastri's commentary during India's World Record collapse in 2nd Test vs South Africa sends internet into frenzy

The second Test between India and South Africa raced along on an extraordinary first day in which 23 wickets fell. India bundled South Africa out for 55 and were looking steady at 153/4 in the second session before it was their turn to have some egg on their faces with the bat in hand. Ravi Shastri summed up the unbelievable manner in which India's innings unraveled.

India's collapse began with Lungi Ngidi taking three wickets and turning the tables on the visitors in the 34th over. In the very next, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli, who was three runs away from his half-century, Mohammed Siraj was run out and Prasidh Krishna edged one to slips. India thus lost six wickets for no runs in 11 balls leading to stunned reactions from all over the world.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box at that point, summed up the situation in a hilarious manner and the clip has gone viral since then. "Yes 153/4, 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!" Shastri said on commentary, prompting audible laughter inside the box. "Or a drink, or whatever they have gone for. If they turned away from the game for a little bit," Pommie Mbangwa then said.

There were unwanted batting records for both teams on Day 1. India and South Africa's first innings lasted 349 balls, the second fewest in 147 years of Test cricket. The only shorter instance was 287 deliveries between Australia and England in 1902. While South Africa's score of 55 was their lowest in the longest format in nearly a century, India's six ducks are the joint most for any team in an innings. SA's first innings total was also the lowest by any team against India.

At stumps on Day 1, South Africa lost three more wickets in their second innings. They are still 36 runs away from making India bat again.