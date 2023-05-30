'No one can match…': Ravi Shastri's tracer bullet statement on MS Dhoni after CSK secure 5th IPL crown

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was mighty impressed with the performance of legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, who masterminded Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) record-matching feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final on Tuesday. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings outclassed defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final-over thriller to secure their fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the win, Dhoni's CSK side has equalled Mumbai Indians (MI) with the record fifth title in the IPL.

Ravi Shastri spoke at length about MS Dhoni’s unparalleled legacy in the IPL(Getty Images - ANI)

One of the most decorated players in the history of the game, former India skipper Dhoni recorded his 250th appearance in the cash-rich league on Tuesday. The most-capped player in the history of IPL also matched MI skipper Rohit Sharma for the most IPL titles as captain. Talking about Dhoni's unparalleled legacy in the IPL, former Indian head coach Shastri applauded the CSK skipper for completing 250 games in the celebrated tournament.

'250 IPL matches is a tribute to Dhoni's fitness'

"250 IPL matches is a tribute to MS Dhoni's fitness. No one can match the kind of legacy Dhoni is going to leave behind in this tournament. He is called Thala by the whole of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. The love and adulation a guy from Jharkhand receives down south from fans of CSK is testimony to the greatness of this cricketer," Shastri told Star Sports.

'Expectations are going to be high from CSK'

Dhoni, who was in speculations about finishing up his career at season end, has not ruled out leading the Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 edition of the world's richest tournament. Sharing his views about Dhoni's future, former CSK star Harbhajan Singh feels that the ex-India skipper will continue to lead Chennai next season. "This is the biggest news for fans. MS Dhoni will come back next year and he will return with even better fitness. Fans will get to witness their beloved Thala don that yellow jersey again. The expectations are going to be high from CSK next year and this team knows pretty well how to handle that pressure of expectations," Harbhajan added.

