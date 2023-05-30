IPL 2023 award winners full list: Who won Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other awards

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) stunning win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final drew curtains on the 16th edition of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza on Tuesday. Ravindra Jadeja's late flourish propelled MS Dhoni and Co. to their record-extending fifth IPL crown at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Record-time winners CSK defeated defending champions Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final-ball thriller to lift the famous trophy on the reserve day at Ahmedabad. CSK defeated defending champions GT in the IPL 2023 final(AP)

Chasing down the revised target of 171 in 15 overs, Jadeja smashed a six and a four on the last two balls of the thrilling contest to help CSK upstage GT in the summit clash at Ahmedabad. With the win, CSK have equalled Mumbai Indians' (MI) record for winning the most titles in the history of the IPL. CSK's Devon Conway was named the Player of the Match for his blistering knock of 47 off 25 balls in the IPL 2023 final.

Shubman Gill, who played an entertaining knock of 39 off 20 balls, was named the Player of the Tournament. The GT opener had a fabulous season in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Gill had propelled GT to the IPL 2023 final by smashing a sublime century against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2. Gill's sublime century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had handed the Virat Kohli-starrer side an early exit in the IPL 2023. The in-form India opener smashed 890 runs in the IPL 2023 to take home the prestigious Orange Cap award.

Full list of award winners:

Orange Cap award: Shubman Gill (890)

Purple Cap award: Mohammad Shami (28).

Fairplay of the Season award: Delhi Capitals

Catch of the Season award: Rashid Khan

Longest Six of the Season award: Faf du Plessis wins (115m).

Most Fours award: Shubman Gill (84)

Most Valuable Player of the Season award: Shubman Gill.

Gamechanger of the Season award: Shubman Gill.

Super Striker of the Season award: Glenn Maxwell.

Emerging Player of the Year award: Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Eden Gardens and Mumbai Indians' (MI) home ground Wankhede Stadium won the award for the Best Venues of the Season. Runners-up Gujarat Titans were awarded prize money of INR 12.5 crore while Dhoni's CSK side received the winner's cheque of INR 20 crore after a stellar season.

