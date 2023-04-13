Ravichandran Ashwin punished for 'public criticism' of officials in massive IPL Code of Conduct breach

Rajasthan Royals' star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 percent of his match-fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct. The breach, according to a release by the Indian Premier League, took place during the side's match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday night. Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding; for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Ravichandran Ashwin(IPL Twitter)

The Article 2.7 mentions the “Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match or any Player, Team Official, Match Official or Team participating in any Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.”

Ashwin had criticised select decisions made by the umpires in the 2023 Indian Premier League; the off-spinner had made the remark during the press conference following RR's win over CSK.

"I'm quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It's never happened before and I'm quite surprised," Ashwin.

"Some of the decisions in this year's IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed, to be honest. It left me flummoxed in a good or bad way because what you need is a little bit of balance. We're going as a bowling team and we're not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpire's accord. What reason - I did ask the umpire but he said we can change it.

“So I hope every time there's dew they can change it - every single time going forward in this IPL. You can do whatever you want but you need to be standard.”

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was also slapped with a INR 12 crore fine for slow over-rate.

