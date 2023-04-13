'Should've lost the World Cup semifinal 4 years ago': Neesham's epic tweet on MS Dhoni is a downright winner

On Wednesday night, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came close to scripting a miracle against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 176 to win, Dhoni had arrived at the crease with CSK requiring 63 runs to win in 24 deliveries; while Dhoni and Jadeja respectfully played out Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, the duo began its power-hitting from the 17th over onwards, when the Super Kings still required 54 runs. MS Dhoni; James Neesham(IPL/File)

Dhoni was on strike in the final over, tasked with hitting 21 runs in six deliveries. While Sandeep began with two wides, Dhoni smashed the bowler for two successive sixes after a dot ball. However, the CSK captain eventually failed to hit big on the final ball, with Royals registering a narrow three-run win.

While the fans and former cricketers alike lauded Dhoni on an impressive knock of unbeaten 32 off 17 balls, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham posted a rather hilarious tweet. Recalling the 2019 World Cup final where MS Dhoni was run out in the penultimate over of the run-chase, Neesham wrote, “Woke up to another 100 tweets about how I should’ve lost the World Cup semifinal 4 years ago. MS must’ve scored some runs again.”

The Kiwi all-rounder was part of the XI in the semi-final against India, and picked the final wicket of the innings to ensure an 18-run win for New Zealand.

Dhoni had been key to India's chances in the game after the side suffered a top-order collapse; after India were left reeling at 92/6 in the chase, Dhoni – alongside Jadeja (77), stitched a 116-run stand to bring India back in the game. However, Jadeja departed in the 48th over of the game and merely three balls later, the former India captain was also dismissed, thus ending India's hopes for a comeback win.

England had eventually won the World Cup after beating the Kiwis in a dramatic final at Lord's.

