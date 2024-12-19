Ravichandran Ashwin: Lesser-known records and milestones of the legendary Indian spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, marking the end of a glittering career that spanned over a decade. The announcement came after the third India vs Australia Test in Brisbane, drawing curtains on the journey of one of India's most impactful cricketers. Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of the third India vs Australia Test in Brisbane.(AFP)

As a spinner, Ashwin redefined off-spin bowling in modern cricket. His guile, variations and impeccable control made him a match winner, especially in subcontinental conditions. He also established himself as a reliable lower-order batter, often contributing vital runs when his team needed them the most.

R Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 537 wickets at an impressive average of 24 across 106 matches. He is second only to Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Across formats, he emerged as a match-winner for India, both at home and abroad. With his retirement, the cricketing world bids farewell to an all-time great whose impact will be remembered for generations.

His career was studded with numerous milestones and records, many of which remain lesser-known but have had a great impact.

Lesser-known records of Ravichandran Ashwin

Second most wickets at home by an Indian bowler

Ashwin ended his career with 475 wickets in home Tests, just one short of Anil Kumble’s record of 476. This consistency in home conditions made him one of the most dependable bowlers for India.

Most player of the series awards in Test cricket

With 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, Ashwin holds the record for the most by any cricketer in Test matches. Across all formats, he ranks seventh in terms of Player of the Series awards.

Quickest to 350 Test wickets

In 2019, Ashwin became the joint-fastest bowler to reach 350 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in just 66 matches. He shares this record with the legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Fastest to 250 and 300 Test wickets

Ashwin also holds the record for being the quickest to 250 and 300 Test wickets, achieving these landmarks in 45 and 54 matches, respectively.

Second fastest to 500 Test wickets

Ashwin reached 500 Test wickets in just 98 matches, making him the second-fastest bowler to achieve this milestone, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan.

Unique record for an all-rounder

Ashwin is the only cricketer in the history of Test cricket to have scored more than five Test centuries (6) along with taking 500 wickets.

Five-for and century in the same match

Ashwin is one of only four Indians to have taken a five-wicket haul and scored a century in the same Test. The others in this elite club are Vinoo Mankad, Polly Umrigar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Second most five-wicket hauls in an innings

Ashwin’s 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests are the second most in the game’s history, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan’s 67.