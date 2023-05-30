Ravindra Jadeja changes DP in ultimate tribute to MS Dhoni to end rumours of spat after CSK's win vs GT

There was bit of a concern among the Chennai Super Kings fans as the team headed to their 10th IPL final. Visuals of a spat between Ravindra Jadeja and captain MS Dhoni had sent fans into overdrive and it further deepened after the former took to Twitter to post a cryptic “Karma” tweet which drew a reaction from his wife as well. But the CSK star put all the rumours to rest with an ultimate act on social media the night after he led the team to a stunning IPL title win against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni (IPL)

It was after CSK's final league game when a video of Jadeja's spat with Dhoni set internet on fire. Dhoni was seen fuming at Jadeja even after the team's emphatic 77-run win against Delhi Capitals which guaranteed them a top-two finish, while the latter uttered no words.

Later, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet on “Karma” while his wife retweeted it, leaving fans concerned about Jadeja's future in the team.

But all was put to rest on Monday after the all-rounder smashed a six and a four in the last two balls to guide CSK to a five-wicket win. After the win, he dedicated it to Dhoni, posted a pic with the 41-year-old in social media with the post: “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi”, and then changed his Instagram DP to that iconic moment from the IPL 2023 final when Dhoni had lifted Jadeja after he hit the winning run.

Gujarat looked firmly in the contest after a stunning start from Mohit Sharma in the last over of the rain-affected IPL 2023 final where Chennai were chasing a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. The right-arm pacer, who picked two consecutive wickets in his previous over, started off with four straight yorkers to concede only three runs before erring in line and length to see Jadeja capitalising on it.

"I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones," Jadeja later said after the win.

