'Jadeja CSK nahin sambhal paya...': Harbhajan given 'Ashwin' reminder then trolled for bizarre error in 'India VC' post

A string of poor performances and rising criticism by veteran cricketers led to KL Rahul losing his vice-captaincy post for India in Test cricket. BCCI, who made the revelation during the squad announcement for the final two Tests against Australia, is yet to name a replacement for the post. However, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave his opinion on the same, but was not only served with a brutal ‘Ashwin’ reminder, he was rather trolled for an error in his Twitter post.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan shared his YouTube video where he discussed on the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Besides talking about possible changes in India's playing XI and the Australian team, he also touched upon the ‘vice-captaincy’ topic.

He feels India should name Ravindra Jadeja, who won the back-to-back Player of the match award in India's twin wins against Australia, as the deputy to Rohit Sharma. He further hailed the left-armer as being the best all-rounder in recent times and that he should be given bigger responsibilities.

ALSO READ: 'Look at the way Rohit Sharma has batted...': Mike Hussey wants Australia to emulate India captain in Indore Test

“According to me, vice-captain should be that player who is certain to be in the playing XI whether it's a home or an away game. I feel Jadeja is that player. I feel he should be given more responsibilities. He has been consistently performing well as a captain and is a senior player in the Indian side. Don't think anyone in world cricket can presently match up to the standard of Jadeja as an all-rounder. He is now in the same league as Ben Stokes,” he said.

Harbhajan was however trolled for his Twitter caption to the video, which read: "Gill to open in 3rd test with rohit and how about Jadeja as visa captain?" Harbhajan had later deleted the post.

Harabhajan Singh's deleted post

Here is how Twitter reacted to it as Harbhajan was bot just trolled for the caption, he was even given an “Ashwin” reminder for his remark.

The India legend later re-posted the video where he further suggested that not just in Test cricket, Jadeja should be named as vice-captain even in the ODIs.

“If you take a close look at his numbers you will see that his batting has improved a lot, we have always seen him scoring runs down the order. That is why I feel he should be named India's vice-captain, in Tests and probably in ODIs as well because there is not better option than him,” he added.

The third Test wil begin from March 1 onwards in Indore.

