Ravindra Jadeja deletes sensational four-word reply about his CSK future; Chennai fans say 'it's over'

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a tough season in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side finished 9th, winning only four of its 14 matches in a season that also saw significant tensions off the field. Ahead of the start of the edition, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was handed the CSK captaincy by Mahendra Singh Dhoni; however, Jadeja stepped down from the role mid-way through the season due to poor results and a drop in his own performances. Furthermore, the India star also missed CSK's final four matches of the season, as speculations rose over his future in the franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hysteria surrounding Jadeja and CSK seemed to have died down after the end of the season and India's return to international action; however, Jadeja's social media activities last month triggered concerns over his CSK future again. The all-rounder deleted all CSK-related posts from 2021 and 2022 seasons on his official Instagram profile. And earlier this week, Jadeja deleted a tweet from his Twitter profile that has fans believing that he is definitely leaving Chennai Super Kings.

Also read: 'Do we really need him? Will he be in good form when he comes back?': Styris questions India star's place in Playing XI

The tweet was from February 4, 2022 and was in reply to a post by the franchise. The original post read, “10 years of Super Jaddu.” In his reply, Jadeja had written, “10 more to go.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the reply was deleted on Wednesday.

Jadeja played his last game for CSK in IPL 2022 on May 4, and returned to cricket action almost two months later in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England, where he smashed a century. The all-rounder has since been a part of the Indian side across all formats of the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 33-year-old is currently with the Indian team in the West Indies, as the side participates in a five-match T20I series. Jadeja has been rested for India's three-match ODI tour of Zimbabwe later this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON