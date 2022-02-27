Ravindra Jadeja, Irfan Pathan indulge in hilarious banter on Twitter; 'Baapu needs eye drops'

Ravindra Jadeja was sent at five, ahead of pace all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for the second time in a row and the move worked well on Saturday. Jadeja whacked 45 off just 18 balls while Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 74 as India won the second T20 International by seven wickets and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

After playing a key role in India's emphatic win, Jadeja said he was looking to play the usual cricketing shots, further thanking skipper Rohit Sharma for entrusting him with finishing off the chase.

"Wicket was so good, the ball was coming on nicely and I was just looking to time the ball. I was not trying too hard and was just looking to play normal cricketing shots. Shreyas has been batting really well and I was enjoying with him," said Jadeja in the virtual press conference.

"I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me and believed in me that I can score runs for my team. Hopefully, whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I'll try and give my best, play according to the situation, and win the game for my team."

While fans showered praise on Jadeja for his batting blitz, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan jestfully commented on the press conference video. "Baapu needs eye drops," wrote Irfan on Twitter.

Jadeja also responded by saying that clarified that he had tried lenses for the first time. Irfan continued the conversation and said it looked like Jadeja was wearing binoculars while batting.

Jadeja earlier had missed the last two series against South Africa and the West Indies as he was undergoing rehab for his knee injury. Back in the mix for the ongoing assignment against Sri Lanka, he was promoted to No. 4 where he scored 3 not out from four balls in the first T20I. He followed it up with an 18-ball 45 not out while coming in to bat at No. 5 position.

The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. India are currently tied with New Zealand in the list of most wins by a team in T20Is at home. And a win in the third and final game of the series will help India take the top position.

At present, New Zealand have 39 wins from 73 games while India flaunt the record of clinching the same number of wins in 60 games.