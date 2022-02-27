IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav signal ‘out’ before umpire during DRS review - WATCH

Team India members Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were seen in playful mood during the second T20I against Sri Lanka, which India won by seven wickets. The duo, who were not part of the playing XI, were seen pulling a prank on umpire J Madangopal as they joined the team with drinks.

The incident took place after the fifth delivery of the 10th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, which saw Charith Asalanka fail to make any connection while attempting a sweep. The ball hit the pad of Asalanka and while both the fielders and umpire Madangopal were convinced it was a LBW, the batter decided to take a review.

DRS determined it was out, but there was a slight delay in the decision by the third umpire as Indian fielders began rejoicing, with Siraj and Kuldeep leading the celebrations.

Both Siraj and Kuldeep before joining the rest of the group, stood behind the umpire one by one and signaled it ‘out’.

Asalanka was dismissed on 2 off 5 balls as Sri Lanka piled a challenging 183/5 in 20 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka's charge with the bat and scored 75 off 53 balls, which included 11 fours. Their skipper Dasun Shanaka also delivered a late cameo, which saw the right-handed batter smash 47 off 19 deliveries.

In response, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja foiled Sri Lanka's plan of leveling the series as the pair guided India home with 2.5 overs to spare. Iyer scored 74 from 44 deliveries, while Jadeja accumulated 45 runs from just 18 balls.

