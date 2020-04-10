Ravindra Jadeja reacts to David Warner’s ‘sword celebrations’, Virat Kohli joins in

cricket

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:13 IST

David Warner’s throwback video of a sword-wielding celebration has attracted a lot of reaction from Indian cricketers. The sword-wielding celebration which has made famous by India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, was tried by David Warner during last year’s IPL. Not only Jadeja but India captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha too reacted to Warner’s sword-wielding celebration using the bat.

While Kohli and Saha reacted with emoticons, Jadeja, said “Hahahaah almost there David.”

Warner had shared a video from his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, where he can be seen swinging his bat like a warrior during a shoot for a commercial. He immediately breaks into laughter once the director says cut. The swinging of the bat like this is a trademark celebration style of Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Warner asked his fans to tell him whether he came close to Jadeja or not.

Warner captioned the post as: “Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword,” Warner wrote in the post.

Warner has been quite active on social media ever since people al over the world were asked to stay indoors and practice social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The southpaw has been in good form ever since his return to international cricket after serving a year’s ban for his involvement in the ball tampering controversy.

Warner is fourth in the list of highest run getter in IPL, behind the Indian trio of Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. He leads the field among overseas cricketers, a fair margin ahead of the likes Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.