Ravindra Jadeja's incredible ‘will pack our bags’ reply to journalist in press conference storms internet

Despite two resounding victories on the trot, a 66-run win against Afghanistan followed by an eight-wicket win against Scotland, India's chances of a semi-final qualification do not rest in their hands. Only a win for Afghanistan against New Zealand will boost their chances to a large extent, if not entirely, having lost both their first two games in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. But what would the Indian team do if Afghanistan failed to pull off the upset come Sunday, a journalist enquired in the post-match press conference and Ravindra Jadeja couldn't have come up with a better response.

"We will pack our bags and leave," said Jadeja, who won the Player of the Match award for his 3 for 15 in four overs against Scotland in Dubai.

India stand third with four points from four games, behind Pakistan, who have already qualified for the semis with four consecutive wins, followed by New Zealand, who defeated Namibia earlier on Friday to bag their third win in four games.

VIDEO: Jadeja's hilarious reply to journalist asking about India's fate depending on Afghanistan vs New Zealand match

The two wins for the Men in Blue did boost their NRR to +1.619 which is more than both fourth-placed Afghanistan (+1.481), who have as many points as India, and second-placed New Zealand (+1.277). However, their semi-final hopes depend entirely on Afghanistan, who will take on the Blackcaps on Sunday in their final group game.

If Afghanistan can manage to pull off the upset, India will have a massive chance to make the semis given they beat Namibia by a huge margin which will keep their NRR more than that of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Skipper Virat Kohli admitted after the Scotland game that he will have his eyes in the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

"A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do," he said in the post-match presentation after India's win against Scotland.