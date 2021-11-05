T20 World Cup: Here's how teams in Group 2 are placed after India's thrashing of Scotland

India simply outclassed Scotland on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium, a performance that boosted their net-run-rate and bolstered their hopes of reaching the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each after birthday boy Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in seven T20I games to skittle out an unheralded Scotland for a paltry 85. Opener KL Rahul then whacked an 18-ball half-century, the second-fastest for India in World T20 history, as India reached the target in just 39 balls and win by 8 wickets.

The emphatic win keeps India in the third spot with four points from four games, but their NRR of +1.619 is now more than both fourth-placed Afghanistan (+1.481) and second-placed New Zealand (+1.277).

The final stretch in Group 2 🏃



Which team will join Pakistan in the semis? 🤔#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QOPXMnfSBP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 5, 2021

Afghanistan, however, have as many points as India, following their win against Namibia and Scotland. New Zealand stand two points ahead of India following their win against Namibia earlier on Friday.

Pakistan, standing top of the table with four wins in four matches, have already qualified for the semis. New Zealand have the best possible chance of the remaining five teams to join Babar Azam's men in the next round. They will face Afghanistan in their final game. However, a defeat would boost India's chances who will place Namibia in their final group game.

If Afghanistan can manage to pull off the upset, India will have a massive chance to make the semis given they beat Namibia by a huge margin that keeps their NRR more than that of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli too admitted that he will have his eyes in the Sunday match between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

"A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do," he said in the post-match presentation after India's win against Scotland.