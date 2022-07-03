Jadeja's perfect two-word reply to reporter asking about CSK captaincy debacle after his Test century vs England

After an impressive last couple of years that saw Ravindra Jadeja's rise as one of the best all-rounders across formats, he had a forgettable start to 2022 which while saw him being named as the new Chennai Super Kings captain at the start of IPL 2022, the 33-year-old also lost his role after then defending champions' horror start to the season. Jadeja was later ruled out of the entire season with an injury and did not play in any of the T20I matches for India last month. But he made a superb return to the sport with his third Test century in the ongoing Edgbaston Test against England on Saturday. However, despite his show for India, Jadeja was reminded of the CSK debacle in the post-match presser and he responded to it with a perfect two-word reply

Jadeja played a pivotal role in India reaching the mighty total of 416 runs in Birmingham in the rain-hit first innings. He played second fiddle to an aggressive Rishabh Pant's record knock of 146 as the sixth-wicket pair added 222 runs to the board and later notched up his century on Day 2.

This was Jadeja's first appearance since the CSK episode had unfolded during the IPL 2022 season. With MS Dhoni deciding to step away from captaincy, Jadeja was named the new leader. But CSK suffered their worst ever start to an IPL season as they managed only two wins in their first six matches and stood at the bottom of the points table. He was later injured and ruled out of the entire season.

Hence, after taking the presser on Saturday, where he had scored his third Test century, Jadeja was asked if he was more determined to make a return that strong after what had unfolded in CSK and the all-rounder replied saying, "Absolutely not."

"What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction that performing well for India,” he further added.

This was Jadeja's maiden overseas ton and it helped India recover in supreme fashion from 98 for five to 416.

"It feels really good to do it outside India, especially in England. To hit a 100 as a player is a really big thing. I can really take some confidence in myself as a player from this, to score a 100 in England especially in swinging conditions, so yeah it feels really good," he saidd about his knock.

