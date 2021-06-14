Ravindra Jadeja slams unbeaten fifty, BCCI shares Day 3 clip of intra-squad game - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten half-century on the third day of India’s intra-squad match simulation in Southampton. The seasoned all-rounder scored 54 not out from 74 balls in the practice game.

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is working hard to acclimatize to the English conditions. The side is gearing up to lock horns with New Zealand in a high-voltage clash that kickstarts from Friday at the Ageas Bowl.

The BCCI on Sunday shared a video clip featuring several highlights from Day 3. Jadeja was seen playing a classy cover drive off Ishant Sharma, who had pocketed 3 wickets on the second day of the practice game.

"@imjadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end. @mdsirajofficial is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22," the BCCI tweeted.

Young pacer Mohammed Siraj also had a productive day with the ball. The Hyderabad speedster returned with figures of 2 for 22. The right-arm quick has been in a rich vein of form which adds to the dilemma of team selection for the WTC final. While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are almost certain to get the spot, tussle for the third pacer would be between Ishant and Siraj.

Earlier on day 2, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha looked in great touch as they smoked sixes during the game. Rahul chipped down the wicket to Jadeja and smashed Jadeja over the ropes while Saha pulled Shardul Thakur over the square leg boundary for a maximum.

On day 1, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had taken his senior bowling colleagues to the cleaners with an unbeaten 121 off 94 balls while opener Shubman Gill also warmed up with a polished 85 during the Indian team's intra-squad match simulation over the last two days.

Kohli & Co are leaving no stones unturned to nullify New Zealand's advantage of being in the UK longer than them. The Kiwis would enter the contest on the back of a historic series win against the hosts on Sunday which took them to the top spot on the ICC Test Rankings.