Jadeja sparks rumours of rift, removes Instagram posts related to CSK; Twitter says 'something definitely is not right'

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to the IPL team's 2021 and 2022 campaigns from his official Instagram account. The left-handed all-rounder was named captain of the four-time champions after MS Dhoni quit the job just two days before the 15th edition of the T20 competition. But the all-rounder flattened under pressure and eventually gave up the role, which forced the franchise to go back to their most trusted lieutenant. Also Read | 'If you can drop Ashwin from Tests...': Kapil Dev explains why Virat Kohli could lose his spot in India's T20I squad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under Jadeja, Chennai lost six out of their eight matches. His own performances seemed mediocre while wearing the captain's armband. Jadeja could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51. Days after relinquishing captaincy, he was also ruled out of the expanded 10-team competition with a rib injury. The reason behind his adieu was cited injury but many believed the fiery all-rounder from Saurashtra was dropped.

A little over two months ago, Jadeja ended a forgettable IPL season with the Chennai franchise. Fans were quick to notice that his profile doesn't have photos related to the 'Yellow Army'.

"Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right," wrote a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Ravindra Jadeja will leave CSK maybe for the 2023 season. Deleted almost every post related to CSK. Also listening about Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu but not confirmed for these two. Hard day for CSK fan to accept," tweeted another user.

Jadeja recently made a successful return from injury, becoming the second centurion for India in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test against England. He hit a well-made century and forged a partnership of 222 with dasher Rishabh Pant, who notched up 146.

When asked if he was more determined to make a return that strong after what had unfolded in CSK, the all-rounder responded with, "Absolutely not."

"What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction than performing well for India,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jadeja removing posts related to CSK:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hundred at Edgbaston was Jadeja's maiden overseas ton and it helped India recover in incredible fashion from 98 for five to 416.

"It feels really good to do it outside India, especially in England. To hit a 100 as a player is a really big thing. I can really take some confidence in myself as a player from this, to score a 100 in England, especially in swinging conditions, so yeah it feels really good," Jadeja further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON