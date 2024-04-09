Ravindra Jadeja's tongue-in-cheek remark after CSK star joins Rohit, Kohli in special IPL club: 'I don't count...'

Ravindra Jadeja engineered Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) comfortable win over two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the defending champions ended their two-game losing streak at the Chepauk on Monday. The seasoned all-rounder turned the rematch of the 2012 final into a low-scoring encounter at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium. Emerging as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, all-rounder Jadeja helped CSK restrict KKR to a below-par 137 for 9 in the 20-over contest. Ravindra Jadeja achieved a special feat as the ex-CSK skipper has joined Rohit and Kohli in a special IPL club (BCCI-PTI)

Chennai Super Kings bowlers were right on the money after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium. KKR suffered an early setback as Jadeja plucked a sharp catch to complete the dismissal of opener Phil Salt on the first ball of the low-scoring clash at Chepauk. Joining wicket-taker Tushar Deshpande in the CSK bowling attack, Jadeja scalped the crucial wickets of Sunil Narine (27) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24) after the powerplay.

'I don't count my catches': Jadeja drops king-sized remark

Interestingly, Jadeja also took two catches to enter his name into the record books. "I don't count my catches," Jadeja told a popular cricketer commentator after the CSK star was reminded about his IPL record in the mid-innings break. For the record, Jadeja has joined his India teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an elite club. Jadeja has become the fourth Indian to complete 100 catches in the IPL. Jadeja is only behind Kohli (110), Suresh Raina (109), Kieron Pollard (103) and Rohit (100) in the special club. Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan (98) is next in line to complete a century of catches in the IPL.

What happened in CSK vs KKR match?

Talking more about the match, CSK spinner Jadeja won his battle against in-form Narine for the fourth time in Chennai's iconic IPL rivalry with Kolkata. KKR were handed the twin setbacks by Jadeja in the sixth over. One over later, Jadeja got the better of Venkatesh Iyer (3) to reduce KKR to 85-5 in 8.2 overs. With an economy of 4.50, Jadeja emerged as the standout bowler for the Chennai Super Kings. The veteran Indian all-rounder bagged three wickets and leaked just 18 runs in four overs. With Shreyas Iyer's 34-run knock only lifting KKR to a paltry total, CSK completed the run-chase in 17.4 overs to register a seven-wicket win over KKR.