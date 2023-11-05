Jadeja's historic fifer to century No. 49 for Kohli: India smash multiple records by crushing South Africa at World Cup

An unforgettable century from run machine Virat Kohli followed by a historic five-wicket haul from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sealed Team India's famous 243-run win over South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. After sealing its berth for the business end of the competition at the grandest stage, Rohit Sharma's Team India registered their biggest triumph over the Proteas in the history of the 50-over World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja greet each other after India's win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata(ANI )

Batting first in match No.37 of the ICC World Cup 2023, table-toppers India posted a massive total of 326-5 in 50 overs against second-placed South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens. After India lost skipper Rohit (40) inside the powerplay, former captain Kohli took charge and played a special knock against the Proteas. Former India captain Kohli teamed up with premier batter Shreyas Iyer as the batting duo added 134 runs for the third wicket.

Kohli equals Tendulkar's world record

Rewriting history in the 50-over format, Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of centuries. Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday by notching up a record-equalling 49th One Day International (ODI) century. Kohli had also slammed his first ODI century at the same venue back in 2009. Kohli joined the likes of Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ross Taylor and Mitchell Marsh on the list of batters with centuries on their respective birthdays.

Marco Jansen creates unwanted record

In his last 15 ODI innings, Kohli has smashed 1,091 runs against South Africa with an incredible average of 109.10. Kohli took 277 innings to score 49 centuries in ODIs. Batting legend Tendulkar slammed his 49 tons in 438 innings. While Kohli created history with his 49th ODI ton, South Africa's Marco Jansen ended up scripting an unwanted record.

Historic fifer for Jadeja

The Proteas pacer leaked 94 runs - the most by a South Africa bowler in a World Cup match. Delivering the goods for India with the ball, Jadeja recorded a historic five-wicket haul as South Africa folded for 83 in 27.1 overs. The Proteas posted their joint-second lowest total in the 50-over format. India handed South Africa its biggest defeat by runs at the World Cup.

Kohli and Jadeja in elite company

For the first time in ODIs this year, South Africa failed to score a single six. Jadeja secured his maiden World Cup five-wicket and the all-rounder also became India's second spinner to bag a fifer at the showpiece event. Jadeja has joined legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh (5 for 31 vs Ireland) in the special club. Kohli, who was named the Player of the Match for his century, outscored the entire South Africa side at Eden Gardens. Kohli is the second batter after Kumar Sangakkara (169) to outscore South Africa in an ODI.

