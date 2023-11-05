Sachin Tendulkar's blockbuster reaction after Virat Kohli slams century No.49 at World Cup: 'Hope you break my record'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had nothing but absolute praise for Virat Kohli after the former India captain equalled the Little Master’s world record with a sublime century against South Africa at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Returning to the famous Eden Gardens for matchday 37 of the ICC World Cup, Kohli grandly celebrated his 35th birthday as the batting maestro played a stroke-filled knock for Rohit Sharma's men against the mighty Proteas. Sachin Tendulkar shared a special message for Virat Kohli following his brilliant knock(Reuters)

Run machine Kohli slammed his 49th ODI century to match the world record previously set by Master Blaster Tendulkar. Kohli, who turned 35 in Kolkata, had smashed his first-ever ODI ton at the Eden Gardens back in 2009. Leading India's charge in its crucial 2023 World Cup, Kohli returned to the iconic venue and slammed the record-equalling 49th century in the 50-over format.

'I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record'

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), batting legend Tendulkar was one of the first icons of the game, who congratulated Kohli for achieving the major milestone. In his special message for the batting maestro, former India skipper Tendulkar backed Kohli to break his world record at the ODI World Cup. “Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!,” Tendulkar said.

Only Tendulkar and Kohli have scored 49 centuries in their respective ODI careers. Batting legend Tendulkar slammed 49 ODI centuries in 438 innings. Kohli achieved the same feat in 277 innings. Former India skipper Kohli slammed his 49th ODI ton in 119 balls against South Africa. Kohli smashed 10 fours in his record-setting knock for the Men In Blue at the World Cup.

Did you know?

Kohli's unbeaten knock of 101 off 121 balls and Shreyas Iyer's crucial 77-run knock powered Team India to 326-5 in 50 overs. Interestingly, Kohli also joined Tendulkar on a special list. Kohli and Tendulkar feature on the list of batters who have smashed ODI centuries on their respective birthdays. Kohli's idol Tendulkar scored a century (134 vs Australia) on his 25th birthday at Sharjah in 1998. The star-studded list also includes the likes of Vinod Kambli, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Mitchell Marsh.

