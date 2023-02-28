'Jadeja was a pathetic spinner; even Chahal is horrible': Ex-Pakistan cricketer targets spin duo in unexpected attack

India have produced some of the greatest spin bowlers who have played the sport which includes the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Bishan Singh Bedi, Ravichandran Ashwin amongst many others. Three Indians feature in top-20 all-time wicket-takers in international cricket with Kumble seeded highest with 956 wickets in the fourth spot. India's dominance in spin has been one of the primary reason behind the team's unbeatable run in Test cricket at home since 2012. However, a former Pakistan cricketer launched an unexpected attack on the Indian team, naming two "horrible" spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Jadeja has been the cynosure of Indian cricket of late with his all-round brilliance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series where he picked 18 wickets which includes two five-wicket hauls as he was named the Player of the Match in both the ties so far. Not only does he rank 9th in the ICC Test bowling list, he is presently the top-ranked all-rounder in the format as well.

Chahal, on the other hand, is India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket with 91 dismissals in 75 appearances. He has also picked 121 wickets in 72 ODI matches for India.

Speaking on YouTube channel 'Nadir Ali podcast', ex-Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman was asked which among the Indian spinners is the worst. While he refrained from answering the question initially saying, "No spinner is bad if he plays for his country." But after host Nadir Ali insisted, he opined that Jadeja, at the start of his career, was a "pathetic bowler" and only became a top bowler under the guidance of former India skipper MS Dhoni. He then hailed Chahal as a "horrible" bowler saying that any batter can score runs of him easily.

"Jadeja jab shuru mein aya tha woh fariq spinner tha (When Jadeja had started his career, he was a pathetic bowler). Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, he was prepared in such a way that he is now a No.1 bowler. Chahal is also a horrible bowler. You can hit him easily. There is no force in his deliveries and cannot spin the ball much. Lambe race ka ghoda nehi hai," he said.

When further asked which team - India or Pakistan - has the best spin attack, Rehman picked his own country.

