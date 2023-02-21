'He will prove to be a great support to Dhoni': Suresh Raina's massive prediction for India star ahead of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kickstart their quest for a record-equalling fifth title in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after a disastrous season in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. One of the most successful teams in the history of the elite tournament, Dhoni and Co. failed to defend their crown in the 15th season of the world's richest T20 league.

The defending champions crashed out in the league stage of the cash-rich league last season. With four wins and 10 defeats, CSK finished 9th in the IPL 2022 standings. The Ravindra Jadeja-starrer side only managed to earn 8 points from 14 league matches. The 2022 season also witnessed the return of Dhoni as CSK's captain after all-rounder Jadeja stepped down from the top post.

Jadeja's performance had taken a hit when the veteran all-rounder succeeded Dhoni as CSK's captain in the 2022 season. After a forgetful IPL last year, the star all-rounder will be eager to make amends in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Jadeja has regained his form with his superlative performances against Australia prior to the start of the IPL.

Talking about the in-form all-rounder of the Chennai-based franchise, former India cricketer Suresh Raina feels that Jadeja will be a great support to Dhoni at CSK next season. "Sir Jadeja has done really well with both bat and ball of late and he will prove to be a great support to Dhoni. He has gone through a great rehab as he is looking really strong and physically fit. When he goes there (Chepauk), fans will cheer for him as well as for Dhoni," Raina told Sportskeeda.

Raina, who won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, also showered praise on CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. "Ruturaj will play his first game at the Chepauk. He is a great player and will definitely do well. MS Dhoni will also be keen to go back to Chepauk and interact with all the 'Whistle Podu' and 'Yellove' fans. It will be very exciting and I hope we will start with a win there," Raina added. The 2023 edition of the IPL will begin on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns with Dhoni's CSK at Ahmedabad.

