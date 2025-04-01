Ravindra Jadeja's post for MS Dhoni breaks the internet amid CSK's poor IPL 2025 start

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have not gotten off to an ideal start in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After winning their tournament opener against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has faced back-to-back defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has now sent a message to the franchise's fans, assuring them there are good times ahead. Ravindra Jadeja shared a picture with MS Dhoni saying, “things will change.”(PTI)

A day after the Rajasthan Royals' defeat in Guwahati, Ravindra Jadeja shared a picture of himself with MS Dhoni in the middle. There, he promised that the franchise's fortunes would surely turn around.

Jadeja captioned the post, "Things will change."

Jadeja's Instagram Story with Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni tried their best to get CSK over the line against Rajasthan Royals earlier. The equation was 39 off the final two overs. Both batters hit 19 runs in the penultimate over of the match, bowled by Tushar Deshpande.

In the final over, CSK needed 20 runs, and Sandeep Sharma had the ball in his hand. The first delivery was wide, and MS Dhoni looked set to achieve the unthinkable.

However, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer combined forces to dismiss the wicketkeeper-batter on the first ball of the over and CSK's hopes of a memorable victory were dashed. In the end, CSK came up short by six runs, and Rajasthan Royals registered their first victory of the season.

Dhoni got out for 16 off 11 balls, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 32 off 22 balls.

Why is Dhoni batting lower down the order?

MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No.7 against Rajasthan Royals. Earlier, the former India captain batted at No.9 against RCB, which led to a huge furore. After the game against RR, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming explained that Dhoni could not bat for a longer period due to his dodgy knees.

"MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that," said Fleming.

"I said it last year [as well], he's too valuable to us - leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in nine, ten overs. He has actually never done that. So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in," he added.

CSK are currently in seventh place in the points table. The franchise will next face Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.