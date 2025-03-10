Rayudu makes a mockery of RCB during Champions Trophy broadcast, hits Bangar 'below the belt', says 'let the fans watch'

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is over, with India winning the tournament for the third time. The focus will now move to the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning March 22. Ahead of the 2025 season of the cash-rich league, former India batter Ambati Rayudu poked fun at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), highlighting the franchise's inability to go all the way and win titles. Ambati Rayudu trolled RCB during the Champions Trophy final.

RCB are yet to win the IPL trophy, and the franchise is often trolled for struggling to win the tournament despite having such a loyal fanbase. The conversations surrounding the IPL came up during the Hindi commentary for the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand.

Sanjay Bangar was asked to comment on RCB's performance in the last few years. The former India batting coach praised the side's consistent run in the last 4-5 years and spoke about the franchise reaching the playoffs.

“The team's performance has been consistent for the last 4-5 years. The side has reached playoffs on four occasions. Last year, after losing seven matches and then finishing in the playoffs, it was the greatest comeback. Once you make a comeback like this, the side can cross the next hurdle,” said Bangar.

However, Ambati Rayudu trolled the franchise, saying RCB will possibly reach Qualifier 2 this season, but that's about it.

“Right, Sanjay Bhai. RCB will cross the next hurdle. So next time, RCB will reach Qualifier 2 (laughs),” said Rayudu.

Sanjay Bangar laughed at the joke, saying Rayudu was making a below-the-belt remark. "This is so wrong. Hitting below the belt. I won't be able to tolerate this. RCB fans are watching you."

However, Rayudu wasn't bothered about RCB fans and him possibly receiving a lot of trolling. Shutting Bangar, Rayudu said, "Let them watch."

The host then reminded Bangar that Rayudu is an ardent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) supporter, and he isn't bothered by what the RCB fanbase might think of his comments.

‘Hope RCB doesn’t win IPL in 2025'

Earlier, during an appearance on a podcast, Rayudu said that RCB will eventually win the trophy, but he hopes not to see that visual.

“I feel it's a matter of time before they (RCB) will get the trophy. But definitely, I just hope and pray that year doesn't come (laughing),” Rayudu said on the Raw Talks podcast.

The 2025 edition of the IPL will begin on March 22 with RCB squaring off against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

RCB have named Rajat Patidar as their captain for the new season while KKR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in 2025.

On the other hand, CSK will play their first match of the tournament on March 23 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The final of the 18th edition of the IPL will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.