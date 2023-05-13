Raza to replace Rajapaksa, Chahar to be used as Impact Player: PBKS's predicted XI vs DC in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on bottom of the table Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the first of two games between the teams in a week on May 13. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team have lost their last two games in a row and will need to win against DC if they aspire to finish in the top 4. (DC vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023)

PBKS have won five and lost four of their nine matches in the ongoing IPL season and are currently sixth on the points table. The Trevor Bayliss-coached outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their opening two matches before suffering two losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in subsequent games.

Then PBKS defeated LSG in a hard-fought encounter by two wickets in Lucknow. PBKS then lost to RCB in Mohali but bounced back strongly to defeat MI at the Wankhede. PBKS then suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of LSG. Punjab Kings got back to winning ways as they beat Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Then they lost consecutive games to MI and KKR.

In their last game PBKS lost a last ball thriller against KKR in Kolkata as the bowlers were unable to defend a score of 180. Dhawan bemoaned the lack of a good off-spinner in the team after the defeat to KKR and it will be interesting to see how the players react to the loss against DC.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan has scored 349 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 143 so far this season. The team is heavily reliant on the skipper as even after missing a few games with injury he is still the top run-getter for the side by a margin. PBKS have generally batted well so far this season but their bowlers have let them down on a few occasions.

Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma have scored 231 and 260 runs so far respectively. Sam Curran has chipped in with 196 runs having scored one half-century so far this season. Liam Livingston has also chipped in with 172 runs in six innings since returning from injury. Sikandar Raza and Matt Short have also played some important knocks so far this season.

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 16 wickets this season, but has been expensive in the last couple of games and will especially want to forget about the 66 runs he conceded against MI. Nathan Ellis has chipped in with ten wickets so far. Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar have also chipped in with 15 wickets between them. Sam Curran has also picked up 7 wickets so far.

Sikandar Raza is expected to come into the side for Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Ellis is expected to be utilised as an Impact player again as Rishi Dhawan starts. Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide and Gurnoor Brar could all be options for the Impact player role.

PBKS’ predicted XI vs DC:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh.

Top and Middle Order: Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk).

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Liam Livingston, Rishi Dhawan.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Player: Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide and Gurnoor Brar are the Impact Player options for PBKS.

