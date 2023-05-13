DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Highlights: Punjab cruise to 31-run win, Delhi knocked out of contention for playoffs

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals have been officially knocked out of contention for the playoffs after a comprehensive 31-run loss to the Punjab Kings. David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl after which Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel ensured that his faith was repaid in the powerplay at least. Ishant got the big wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone while Axar has dismissed the in-form Jitesh Sharma. Prabhsimran Singh, however, gave PBKS a boost with a few big shots after the 10th over while Sam Curran is holding fort at the other end. While Curran fell without being able to get his strike rate past 100, Prabhsiumran soldiered and went on to blast a 61-ball century. The second best score for PBKS after his ton remained Curran's 20 off 24 balls. It was also, at the time, one of just two innings to have gone past a single-digit score. Prabhsimran eventually fell after scoring 103 off 65 balls. Sikandar Raza then finished unbeaten on 11 off seven and PBKS ended up with a score of 167/7. Warner came out all guns blazing and ensured that DC had 69 runs in the powerplay. It looked like they were cruising towards victory at the time but the game has since flipped on its. DC lost five wickets, including those of Warner and the in-form Axar Patel, with Brar picking four of those between the seventh and 11th overs. DC eventually ended up on a score of 136/8 in their 20 overs after being 65/0 at the end of the powerplay.

