DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Highlights: Punjab cruise to 31-run win, Delhi knocked out of contention for playoffs
DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Highlights: Prabhsimran Singh's century and Harpreet Brar helpled the Punjab Kings to a comprehensive victory over the Delhi Capitals.
DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi Capitals have been officially knocked out of contention for the playoffs after a comprehensive 31-run loss to the Punjab Kings. David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl after which Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel ensured that his faith was repaid in the powerplay at least. Ishant got the big wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone while Axar has dismissed the in-form Jitesh Sharma. Prabhsimran Singh, however, gave PBKS a boost with a few big shots after the 10th over while Sam Curran is holding fort at the other end. While Curran fell without being able to get his strike rate past 100, Prabhsiumran soldiered and went on to blast a 61-ball century. The second best score for PBKS after his ton remained Curran's 20 off 24 balls. It was also, at the time, one of just two innings to have gone past a single-digit score. Prabhsimran eventually fell after scoring 103 off 65 balls. Sikandar Raza then finished unbeaten on 11 off seven and PBKS ended up with a score of 167/7. Warner came out all guns blazing and ensured that DC had 69 runs in the powerplay. It looked like they were cruising towards victory at the time but the game has since flipped on its. DC lost five wickets, including those of Warner and the in-form Axar Patel, with Brar picking four of those between the seventh and 11th overs. DC eventually ended up on a score of 136/8 in their 20 overs after being 65/0 at the end of the powerplay.
Follow all the updates here:
May 13, 2023 11:11 PM IST
May 13, 2023 11:11 PM IST
DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win by 31 runs, Delhi Capitals knocked out
DC made a good run in these last few matches but it was always clear that they are bound to be the first team to be knocked out of contention for the playoffs back when they started off with five consecutive defeats. They finish on 136/8 in 20 overs after being 65/0 at the end of the sixth, which is a wonderful way to conclude how their season itself has gone thus far. LSG's victory earlier this day took them to 13 points at fourth place whereas the maximum DC can get to now with just two games remaining this season is 10.
May 13, 2023 11:01 PM IST
May 13, 2023 11:01 PM IST
DC need 37 to win off the last over
So just six sixes required for the Delhi Capitals to push this game into a super over.
May 13, 2023 10:53 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:53 PM IST
OUT! Ellis gets a second!
Full and fast for the second ball of the 18th, Dubey swings for the stars, misses it entirely and the stumps behind him are everywhere.
May 13, 2023 10:44 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:44 PM IST
OUT! Another one bites the dust
If DC fans got any hopes of an unlikely fight back from their side, they can stow it away. Aman Khan holes out at deep midwicket where Brar has done well to come running in from the fence and complete the catch.
Aman Khan c Harpreet Brar b Ellis 16 (18), DC 118/7 in 15.4 overs
May 13, 2023 10:40 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:40 PM IST
SIX! A flick of the wrist!
What a shot that is from Aman Khan. Last ball of the 15th bowled by Arshdeep Singh is on the stumps in the slot. Aman just whips it over deep midwicket. He moves to 15 off 16, Praveen Dubey at the other end on 13 off 16, DC are 115/6, need 53 to win off 30. Still not beyond them.
May 13, 2023 10:29 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:29 PM IST
DC 91/6 in 11 overs
That is the end of Brar's outstanding spell. No hat-trick but who cares, he has almost single-handedly turned the game around for them, so much that there is a good case for him to be player of the match if PBKS win this. He ends with figures of 4/30. 16 of those runs he conceded were in his first over.
-
May 13, 2023 10:25 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:25 PM IST
OUT! FOUR FOR HARPREET!
Manish Pandey cleaned up first ball of the 11th and that means Brar is now on a hat-trick. Fired into the track on a length middle and off. Pandey tries to work it to leg, but the ball spins square past his bat. Off stump is disturbed and Brar gets his 4th.
May 13, 2023 10:20 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:20 PM IST
OUT! NOW AXAR!
DC have gone from 69/0 to 86/5! Axar reviews the call, ball tracking shows the ball would have grazed off stump. Umpire's call and DC retain the review again. How they would be wishing they could retain wickets.
Axar Patel lbw b Chahar 1 (2), DC 86/5 in 9.1 overs
May 13, 2023 10:18 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:18 PM IST
GONE! IT'S WARNER!
Big appeal from PBKS, not give, Dhawan takes the review. It was a full delivery fired at leg, went past the bat and hits Warner on the pads. It has pitched in line and goes on to hit leg stump and so the umpire has to reverse his decision. Punjab Kings are right back in it.
Warner lbw b Harpreet Brar 54 (27), DC 86/4 in 9 overs
May 13, 2023 10:14 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:14 PM IST
FOUR!
Short and down the leg side from Brar for the fourth of the ninth, Warner waits in the crease and puts it past short fine leg.
May 13, 2023 10:10 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:10 PM IST
OUT! Rossouw holes out!
Brar gets another! The PBKS innigns was a one-man show is that going to be the case with DC as well? Rossouw sends the ball right into the throat of Sikandar Raza at deep midwicket.
May 13, 2023 10:06 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:06 PM IST
OUT! That's it for Marsh
Chahar gets a wicket off the very next ball. Umpire raises his finger after a big appeal for LBW and Marsh decided to review after some deliberation with Warner. The umpire's call is upheld so DC don't lose the review.
May 13, 2023 10:03 PM IST
May 13, 2023 10:03 PM IST
50 for Warner!
A single off the first ball of the seventh took Warner to the mark but he was nearly dismissed by Rahul Chahar there. Warner heaved at it and nearly holed out at deep midwicket.
-
May 13, 2023 09:59 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:59 PM IST
OUT! Breakthrough at last for PBKS
Brar was hit for a four off the first ball of the seventh. He goes a little shorter and knocks over Salt. The opening stand ends on 69.
May 13, 2023 09:57 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:57 PM IST
DC 65/0 after 6 overs
Warner on 48 off 21, Salt on 17 off 15. This has been a start and a half from DC, they need 103 to win off 84.
May 13, 2023 09:54 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:54 PM IST
FOUR AND SIX!
Warner is motoring along here. Second ball of the sixth by Arshdeep is a back of a length delivery on leg stump, Warner has as swipe and sends it past midwicket. Arshdeep goes back of a length for the next one and this time Warner biffs it over deep midwicket for his first six of the innings.
May 13, 2023 09:49 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:49 PM IST
Warner makes it back to back fours!
Fourth ball of the fifth from Ellis is short and wide, Warner happily slashes that over extra cover for another four.
May 13, 2023 09:47 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:47 PM IST
FOUR!
Misfield at mid-on and four more for Warner. PBKS have not had a good powerplay at all here.
May 13, 2023 09:41 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:41 PM IST
FOUR! Off the first ball again from Warner!
Curran goes slow for the first ball of the fourth on off stump and Warner smashes it past midwicket for a boundary. Disdainful there from the DC captain.
May 13, 2023 09:40 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:40 PM IST
DC 29/0 in 3
All those fours are helping DC maintian their run rate at just under nine, which is perfect at the moment for them in this chase. Salt on 10 off 8, Warner on 19 off 10.
May 13, 2023 09:38 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:38 PM IST
BACK TO BACK FOURS!
Harpreet goes slightly short outside off and Salt puts it past cover. That was the third ball of the third and Brar repeats that for the fourth, this time Salt pierces the gap between cover point and backward point.
May 13, 2023 09:33 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:33 PM IST
FOUR!
Sam Curran bowling the second over, drags back his length for the third ball slanting into leg. Warner helps it along past short fine leg to the boundary,
May 13, 2023 09:32 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:32 PM IST
10 runs off the first over
Dhawan came back well to concede just two more runs after those two fours but this is a good start for Warner and DC.
May 13, 2023 09:27 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:27 PM IST
BACK TO BACK FOURS TO START OFF!
What a way to start the chase. Dhawan dug the first one in outside off, Warner sent it past midwicket with near impeccable timing for four. Then Dhawan put in too much width while dragging back his length and Warner slashed it past backward point.
May 13, 2023 09:26 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:26 PM IST
The players return!
David Warner facing up with Phil Salt at the other end. Rishi Dhawan opens the bowling for Punjab Kings.
May 13, 2023 09:18 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:18 PM IST
Prabhsimran Singh talks!
“We lost a few wickets early, so I thought I will take a bit more time. That was what I was discussing with my partners and we were looking to capitalize on loose balls. I wanted to do well this season, and my team has backed me - this is the result of that. (On the pitch) The pitch is slightly tough for batting but it was a little easier for the set batter. (On his reaction after reaching hundred) This is my celebration in domestic cricket as well, so wanted to do that here as well. I was thanking the management (with my celebration). (On taking more risks against pacers) I thought it was easier to hit the pacers and they were in my slot, so, tried to convert it. (On the score) We were thinking 170, but we are close to it, so good total for us.”
May 13, 2023 09:11 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:11 PM IST
PBKS 167/7 in 20 overs
A game of chess in that final over. A six off the second ball of that over from Raza after which Khaleel bowled a wide. Then Raza left the second ball down the leg side hoping for another wide but then the umpire didn't move his hands for that one. Raza reviewed and it showed that he had in fact moved his feet for that one so it remained a dot ball. Only a single came off the next ball and the players then tried to run a bye, leading to Shahrukh being run out. Two more off the last ball and that is where it ended. Despite that Prabhsimran century, PBKS have not been able to put the match beyond DC's reach.
May 13, 2023 09:05 PM IST
May 13, 2023 09:05 PM IST
PBKS 157/6 in 19 overs
Sikandar Raza is on strike with Shahrukh Khan at the other end. Couple of big hitters out there for Punjab, how much can they get in this last over?
May 13, 2023 08:59 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:59 PM IST
GONE! Prabhsimran's epic ends
Mukesh goes full, Prabhsimran shapes up early for a ramp shot and the ball crashes on to the stumps. David Warner and Ishant Sharma are amongst the senior DC players who congratulate him as he walks off. One of the better hundreds we have seen this season, scored when the rest of his team struggled to score more than 10 runs.
Prabhsimran Singh b Mukesh Kumar 103 (65), PBKS 154/6 in 18.2 overs
May 13, 2023 08:55 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:55 PM IST
FOUR! 100 FOR PRABHSIMRAN
In just 61 balls and his team has only reached 153/5 with that shot. Extraordinary knock from the young opener, he gets there with his 10th four. Low full toss outside off from Khaleel, Prabhsimran opens the face of his bat and sends it past backward point to the boundary.
May 13, 2023 08:54 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:54 PM IST
FOUR!
Prabhsimran moves to 98 with some funk. He moves across his stumos and puts it past short fine leg against Khaleel off the third ball of the 18th.
May 13, 2023 08:51 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:51 PM IST
FOUR AND SIX!
The third ball of the 17th is short and wide from Kuldeep, Prabhsimran hits it over the bowler's head. Then Kuldeep goes full down the leg side, Prabhsimran goes down on a knee and sends over deep backward square leg.
May 13, 2023 08:48 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:48 PM IST
OUT! Catching practice for cover
Brar c Marsh b Kuldeep Yadav 2 (5), PBKS 129/5 in 16.1 overs
May 13, 2023 08:47 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:47 PM IST
FOUR! PBKS 129/6 in 16 overs
Prabhsimran starts and ends that over with a four and moves to 79 off 53. Slower delivery outside off, Prabhsimran makes room and bashes it over the bowler's head.
May 13, 2023 08:44 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:44 PM IST
FOUR! Prabhsimran motors along
Ishant Sharma returns for the 16th and Prabhsimran welcomes him with a four. Length outside off from the veteran, Prabhsimran stands tall and smashes it above extra cover.
May 13, 2023 08:40 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:40 PM IST
OUT! Curran falls!
Curran tries to get a move on and perishes. He hits it straight down the throat of long-on. Dubey has hence ended a 72-run partnership that has comes in 54 balls between Curran and Prabhsimran.
Curran c Aman Hakim Khan b Dubey 20 (24), PBKS 117/4 in 14.4 overs
May 13, 2023 08:39 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:39 PM IST
SIX! Flat-batted beauty from Prabhsimran
PBKS are 116/3 in 14.2 and Prabhsimran has now contributed 68 off it, Dubey flights it around off, Prabhsimran steps down the track and smashes it right over the bowler's head.
May 13, 2023 08:33 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:33 PM IST
SIX!
Prabhsimran sends Kuldeep into the stands! The fifth ball of the 14th is flighted nicely into the slot by Kuldeep and sends it over the deep midwicket fence. That is the longer boundary on this ground and he has cleared that easily.
May 13, 2023 08:28 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:28 PM IST
50 for Prabhsimran!
A very good job done by the young opener and his dugout appreciates it. He has got there in 42 deliveries, got a real move on in the last couple of overs. He has held up this innings thus far.
May 13, 2023 08:24 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:24 PM IST
PBKS 87/3 in 11 overs
21 runs taken in the 11th over. How PBKS needed that little boost. Prabhsimran capitalised on every mistake that Marsh made. He is on 44 off 35, Curran on 15 off 16.
May 13, 2023 08:23 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:23 PM IST
FOUR! What an over this is for PBKS
The fifth ball is short and wide outside off, Prabhsimran opens the face of the bat and hits it past point.
May 13, 2023 08:21 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:21 PM IST
SIX AGAIN!
The next ball is in the slot outside off, Prabhsimran waits for it and smashes that over long-on.
May 13, 2023 08:20 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:20 PM IST
SIX! A biggie from Prabhsimran
Mitch Marsh bowling the 11th, sends in a half-tracker outside off that sits up nicely for Prabhsimran to pull over deep midwicket. A rare six.
May 13, 2023 08:14 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:14 PM IST
PBKS 61/3 in 9 overs
Sam Curran is on 10 off 12 and Prabhsimran on 26 off 27. It has been slow going against the spinners and it is set to be more of the same with Axar Patel coming in next.
May 13, 2023 08:05 PM IST
May 13, 2023 08:05 PM IST
PBKS 46/3 in 6 overs
What a start this has been for the Delhi Capitals. Prabhsimran Singh is on 21 off 20 while Sam Curran has come in at the other end on 1 off 1. Spinner Praveen Dubey comes into the attack for the seventh.
May 13, 2023 07:58 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:58 PM IST
OUT! Now Axar strikes!
Safe to say, DC have dominated this powerplay. Axar with a slowed down delivery for the fourth ball of the sixth, Jitesh tries to go inside out but he is as close to the pitch of the ball as Delhi is to Agra. The ball goes past the swinging bat and takes the top of off.
May 13, 2023 07:53 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:53 PM IST
OUT! Livingstone cleaned up!
Ishant Sharma has knocked Livingstone over off the first ball of the 5th over. What a start this is for DC. Length delivery slanting into middle and off, Livingstone comes down the track and looks to smash it to Agra, what gets smashed is the off stump behind him. Ishant gives him a little flying kiss in his follow through.
May 13, 2023 07:50 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:50 PM IST
FOUR!
Axar with a full delivery on middle and off for the second ball of the over, Prabhsimran heaves it over square leg to the boundary.
May 13, 2023 07:47 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:47 PM IST
Spin comes in early
Punjab Kings are 23/1 after 3 overs with Prabhsimran hitting two fours in the third bowled by Khaleel. The brilliant Axar Patel is bowling the fourth. Prabhsimran is on strike with Liam Livingstone, coming in at No.3 for the first time, at the non-striker's end.
May 13, 2023 07:39 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:39 PM IST
GONE! And Dhawan falls next ball!
Six off the first ball, wicket off the second. Ishant Sharma has the last laugh in this battle with Shikhar Dhawan. That was normally the kind of deliver that Dhawan would smash into the stands. This time, though, he holes at deep square leg.
Dhawan c Rossouw b Sharma 7 (5), DC 10/1 in 1.2 overs
May 13, 2023 07:38 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:38 PM IST
SIX!
Dhawan welcomes Ishant Sharma with a six off his old India teammate's first ball! In the slot from Ishand and Dhawan sends it over long on.
May 13, 2023 07:37 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:37 PM IST
4 runs off the first over
One each for Dhawan and Prabhsimran and two wides from Khaleel.
May 13, 2023 07:28 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:28 PM IST
Out come the players!
David Warner leads out the Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan walks out with Prabhsimran Singh to open for Punjab Kings. Here we go then!
May 13, 2023 07:18 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:18 PM IST
PBKS XI
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
May 13, 2023 07:15 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:15 PM IST
DC XI
Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
May 13, 2023 07:09 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:09 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan's thoughts
“We would have bowled too but we are batting first, so looking forward to it. It is beautiful that they are putting up good performances. They are maturing and those are great signs. We have got one change – Raza comes back in and Rajapaksa misses out.”
May 13, 2023 07:07 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:07 PM IST
David Warner talks
“We will have a bowl. It is going to be a slow, low surface, it is not going to change much. The last game was not a good one but winning 4 out of 5 was quite good. The boys have come out with a lot of freedom and a clear mind. The crowd has come out and supported us. We have got the same 16, Ripal goes out.”
May 13, 2023 07:01 PM IST
May 13, 2023 07:01 PM IST
TOSS ALERT!
David Warner has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.
May 13, 2023 06:47 PM IST
May 13, 2023 06:47 PM IST
Punjab Kings full squad
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
May 13, 2023 06:47 PM IST
May 13, 2023 06:47 PM IST
Delhi Capitals full squad
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
May 13, 2023 06:17 PM IST
May 13, 2023 06:17 PM IST
DC assistant coach Pravin Amre on their approach to this match
"We've shown a lot of character after our first five games. Defending a small total against Gujarat Titans at their home ground and the way we played against RCB gave us a lot of confidence. We know that we have the potential and we'll look to execute a strategy which will work for us in the next game."
May 13, 2023 05:59 PM IST
May 13, 2023 05:59 PM IST
DC's realistic chances
Regardless of whether DC win or lose today, they will need quite a few results to go their way so as to finish in the top four. However, if they don't win, well then, the permutations that are needed to work in their favour is too ludicrious to list out. DC will be able to finish on a maximum of 12 points this season if they lose today, which is four points behind the magic 16-point mark.
May 13, 2023 05:22 PM IST
May 13, 2023 05:22 PM IST
Axar's magic season
Axar Patel has been almost criminaly underutilised as a batter by DC, often scoring quick runs towards the end of a chase when the game has already gone out of their hands. Apart from this, he has almost consistently got the big wickets in every match.
May 13, 2023 04:25 PM IST
May 13, 2023 04:25 PM IST
Win or nothing for DC?
Delhi Capitals have to win everything they play or else, they are off. Which means a defeat today could make them the first team this season to drop out of the race for top 4.
May 13, 2023 03:33 PM IST
May 13, 2023 03:33 PM IST
David Warner's form
David Warner has scored 330 runs in 11 matches, which in itself is terrible return considering the standards that the Australian sets most of the time. Add to that the fact that his strike rate is a paltry 119.56 despite playing in the powerplay as the opener and it becomes clear that he is certainly having one of his worst ever IPL seasons. DC fans will hope he turns it around today though, considering he has nine successive 50-plus against Punjab Kings - from 2015 to 2020.
May 13, 2023 02:48 PM IST
May 13, 2023 02:48 PM IST
Squads
DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
May 13, 2023 02:40 PM IST
May 13, 2023 02:40 PM IST
Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match as DC take on PBKS in New Delhi. Stay tuned folks for an exciting match!