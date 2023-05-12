Home / Cricket / 'If Team India is focussing on ODI World Cup...': Shastri, Harbhajan's ultimatum to BCCI after Yashasvi's carnage

'If Team India is focussing on ODI World Cup...': Shastri, Harbhajan's ultimatum to BCCI after Yashasvi's carnage

ByHT Sports Desk
May 12, 2023 05:02 PM IST

After Suresh Raina, Ravi Shastri and Harbhajan Singh also called for Yashasvi Jaiswal's selection in the Indian team for the World Cup.

When Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed back-to-back sixes in the first over of the innings in Rajasthan Royals' 150-run chase on Thursday night, it gave a glimpse that Eden Gardens was up for one of the most glorious IPL knocks. In just 13 balls, he completed his half-century, an IPL record, and the wrapped up the game in the 14th over itself, albeit missing out on his truly-deserving century. Yet, Yashasvi took out his helmet, and celebrated just like he would have done had he reached the triple-figure mark and then pointed at the RR symbol on his jersey.

Ravi Shastri; Yashasvi Jaiswal; Harbhajan Singh
Ravi Shastri; Yashasvi Jaiswal; Harbhajan Singh

IPL has forever been a platform for the youngsters. It is where "talent meets opportunity". But only seldom does a player have that season where one just stops and admires. Yashasvi's 2023 IPL campaign has so far been on that track. Such has been his form which culminated into that absolute freak show on Thursday that even legendary cricketers were left stupefied and urged the BCCI to consider this generational talent for the World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'I was like main iske liye 2 saal se ro raha tha?': Virat Kohli finally reveals brutally honest reaction on 71st ton

Mr. IPL Suresh Raina said it while on commentary on Thursday, former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Harbhajan reiterated the same after the game during their conversation with Star Sports.

Harbhajan reckons Jaiswal is forcing the Indian selectors to take notice of his talent and give him a call-up. He said: "Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't just knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances. He's carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian Cricket is in good hands."

Shastri agreed with Harbhajan and added that Yashasvi should be fast-tracked into the Indian team to gear him up for the T20 World Cup next year in West Indies.

He said, "If Team India is focussing on ODI World Cup, selectors should look to give as many opportunities to the youngsters like Yashasvi and Rinku. These players should be fast-tracked and can be prepared for next year's T20 World Cup in West Indies. If the selectors don't pick them now then I don't know what else they are looking for."

Yashasvi's explosive knock of 98 helped Rajasthan script a nine-wicket win and return to contention for a place in the playoffs.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
