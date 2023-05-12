‘If I was India selector for World Cup…": Raina, Lee’s colossal claims on Yashasvi Jaiswal, ‘hope Rohit's watching'

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a masterclass in power-hitting on Thursday night, smashing the record for fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League history during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Jaiswal reached his half-century in merely 13 balls, breaking the record jointly held by Pat Cummins and KL Rahul (14 deliveries). In fact, the 21-year-old opener reached his fifty within the first three overs of the innings, as the Royals chased down a 150-run target in only 13.1 overs. Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 9 wickets. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)(PTI05_11_2023_000376B)(PTI)

Jaiswal has been one of the most consistent batters for the Rajasthan Royals in the season, and is also the second-highest run-scorer in the league so far; in 12 matches, the left-handed opener has scored 575 runs and remains only one behind the current Orange Cap holder, Faf du Plessis.

There had already been voices touting for Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in the national team, and the calls for the same skyrocketed following his knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina, during his on-air stint on JioCinema during the game, stated that if he were the selector, he would've include Yashasvi Jaiswal in the plans for the ODI World Cup straightaway.

The marquee tournament is scheduled to be played in October-November in India.

“If I was the Indian selector, I would have signed him today itself for the World Cup because he is in a very fresh mind,” Raina said.

During his knock, Raina also said that Yashasvi Jaiswal reminds him of former India opener Virender Sehwag. “He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. I'm sure Rohit Sharma will be watching this because he will be searching for batters like him for the World Cup,” Raina further said.

Not just Raina, former Australia pacer Brett Lee also called for the 21-year-old opener to be included in the Indian team. “Get him in the the 🇮🇳 team now @BCCI! Yashasvi Jaiswal,” Lee said.

On a day RR dished out an eye-grabbing fielding display, their leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (187 wickets) also eclipsed Dwayne Bravo (183) to become the all-time leading wicket-taker of the IPL when he struck off his second ball to dismiss KKR skipper Nitish Rana (22; 17b) in the 11th over.

